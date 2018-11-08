Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 2700X for $295 and more

Howdy, gerbils. The TR labs are humming with activity behind the scenes, but that's not all that's happening. Black Friday is coming up fast, and deals at every e-tailer are heating up. Right now it's a mild boil, but as always, we picked out the best pieces for you. It's a long one today, so get a cup of tea and your credit card.

Heads up, deals are Ryzen. The mighty AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is a processor fit for most machines meant for work and play alike. Underneath its soldered heat spreader, there are eight Zen cores and sixteen threads ticking away at up to 4.3 GHz. AMD helpfully includes a fine Wraith Prism cooler in the box, and Newegg will sell it to you for just $294.99—over $30 off its list price.

The next deal in line also has a chip from the red team in it. The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 580 8 GB looks cheesy enough, but you can hardly poke holes in its performance, thanks to its 1380 MHz boost clock. The included heatsink is appropriately massive, and there's a power delivery section with DrMOS components. Take this graphics card home for $229.99 from Newegg and get a $30 gift card that you can apply to further purchases. An end-game amount of $200 for an RX 580 8 GB is an awesome deal in the TR book.

Me and more than a few gerbils have computing usage patterns that consider 16 GB of RAM to be little more than a trifle. For those with similarly large RAM needs, there's the G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32-GB dual-channel kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. The company's Trident Z RAM requires little introduction. It's fast and stylish, and the included RGB LEDs should add some pizzazz to your build. Take this kit home for $229.99 from Newegg.

Big honkin' hard drives have more or less vanished from our deals posts, but they're making a slight return. Today, we have the Western Digital EasyStore 10-TB hard drive. This USB 3.0 spinner comes with included backup software and should prove a safe haven for your data. Western Digital bundles up one of its 32-GB EasyStore USB sticks with the drive. That's pretty handy, amirite? You can grab both items from Best Buy for the amount of $179.99. That works out to $18 per terabyte if you count the hard drive alone.

Now, a pair of items that I have very personal experience with. The first one is the keyboard I'm typing these letters on, the Aukey KM-G9 with Outemu Blue clicky switches (compatible with Cherry stems) and a tenkeyless form factor. I bought one of these a while back (with a proper Return key, I might add), and I added a custom keycap set with O-rings and a wrist rest to it. It's wonderful, and the absurdly low price that I got it for still makes me feel like I cheated. You can take it home for an insane $20.78 from Amazon if you click the on-page coupon and add the 4HGUUDRB checkout code. Should that keyboard above not have quite enough keys or lights, you can check out the Aukey KM-G6 full-sized variant with RGB LED lighting. With the on-page coupon and the GO47KU82 checkout code, you can have it for just $31.99.

The near-final item today is something off left field, but handy in any abode nonetheless. The Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant does exactly what it says on the tin. It's a stylish smart display with a suitably large speaker and a sturdy base. It's got great reviews pretty much everywhere, and the 1280x800 resolution at its size is actually pretty high. I can already imagine uses for this in the kitchen or a living room. At a price of just $99.99 at Best Buy, it's almost an impulse purchase.

