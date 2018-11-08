Radeon Software 18.11.1 gets ready to roll for Battlefield V

Not to be left behind by the green team, AMD has its own set of fresh drivers for the upcoming release of Battlefield V. With Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1, AMD claims gamers will enjoy up to 8% faster performance in BFV compared to the Radeon Software 18.10.2 release with the RX Vega 64 at 1920x1080, and Radeon RX 580 8 GB users will enjoy up to 9% higher performance under the same conditions. In absolute terms, the company observed 142.6 FPS on average from the RX Vega 64 using BFV's ultra preset, while the RX 580 delivered 91.1 FPS using the latest driver.



Hitman 2

Hitman 2 arrives soon, as well, and AMD has baked some refinements for that title into the 18.11.1 release. The company says performance should improve roughly 3% from the 18.10.2 release on the RX 580 8 GB at 1920x1080. The RX 580's 57.2 average FPS on medium settings with the DirectX 11 API suggests Agent 47's return could be incredibly punishing to run.

AMD stomped out a few bugs in this release, including a situation where the Radeon Overlay didn't play well with the Windows 10 October 2018 update. Assassin's Creed Origins should no longer crash on launch or during gameplay with Windows 7. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus should no longer exhibit graphical corruption when the player looks at lava or water. Finally, Strange Brigade should no longer crash intermittently when rendering with the DirectX 12 API.

Other bugs remain alive and well in the 18.11.1 release. The Radeon Overlay may not show up when a user tries to toggle it in Battlefield V. Systems with multiple displays may cause a laggy mouse cursor when at least one of those displays is powered off. RX Vega cards may still run with elevated memory clocks at idle. Finally, users of Microsoft's PIX tool will find that it's incompatible with this release. AMD says those users will need to use Radeon Software 18.9.3 in tandem with the tool.

If you're ready to drop into the world of Battlefield V, you should fire up Radeon Software to grab this update or head over to AMD's support site to download it directly.