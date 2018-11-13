World Kindness Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Pro performance gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero (WI-FI) review @ bit-tech
- Asus ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming review @ Hexus
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review @ HotHardware
- Review of the iStorage diskAshur PRO2, a highly secure portable USB drive @ Neowin
- Synology DS119j 0 NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Silverstone Lucid LD01 review @ TechPowerUp
- Asus ProArt PA32UC review @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has died @ Ars Technica
- Overwatch's next patch will require players to reinstall the game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- The problem behind a viral video of a persistent baby bear @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
Science, technology, and space news
- IBM's Machine Learning Accelerator at VLSI 2018 @ Real World Technologies (Kanter alert!)
- Parker Solar Probe singed but safe after historic close encounter with the Sun @ New Atlas
- Rocket Lab now has a fully operational small satellite launcher @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- These are the hottest cheese trends for 2019 @ foodandwine.com
- Aerocool AC220 AIR RGB gaming chair review @ KitGuru