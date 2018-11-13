World Kindness Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Be kind, feline.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Pro performance gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero (WI-FI) review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming review @ Hexus
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review @ HotHardware
  5. Review of the iStorage diskAshur PRO2, a highly secure portable USB drive @ Neowin
  6. Synology DS119j 0 NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. Silverstone Lucid LD01 review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Asus ProArt PA32UC review @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has died @ Ars Technica
  2. Overwatch's next patch will require players to reinstall the game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. The problem behind a viral video of a persistent baby bear @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Robot never misses leg day @ HackADay
  2. Canon EOS R review @ Engadget

Science, technology, and space news

  1. IBM's Machine Learning Accelerator at VLSI 2018 @ Real World Technologies (Kanter alert!)
  2. Parker Solar Probe singed but safe after historic close encounter with the Sun @ New Atlas
  3. Rocket Lab now has a fully operational small satellite launcher @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. These are the hottest cheese trends for 2019 @ foodandwine.com
  2. Aerocool AC220 AIR RGB gaming chair review @ KitGuru
