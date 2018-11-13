Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 slips into a single slot for workstations

As the debut of Turing on board Quadro RTX 8000, RTX 6000, and RTX 5000 cards proved, gaming isn't the only area where a blend of real-time ray tracing and rasterization could prove handy. Nvidia is expanding the range of Turing products for rendering and visualization pros with the more attainable Quadro RTX 4000. This card sports a fully enabled TU106 GPU with 2304 shader ALUs, 288 Turing tensor cores, and 36 RT cores. Pro-viz users can harness those real-time ray-tracing resources using Nvidia's OptiX API, as well as the DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) and Vulkan APIs.

Unlike the dual-slot or even larger coolers that Nvidia's gaming-board partners slap on their cards, the green team has opted to use a single-slot blower cooler on the RTX 4000. The company specs the card for a 160-W board power, down from 185 W in the RTX 2070 Founders Edition. That constrained operating environment likely means slightly lower clocks than TU106 can achieve with bigger heat sinks. Nvidia doesn't provide a straight MHz figure for the RTX 4000, but the 43 tera-RTX-ops this card purports to deliver is down just a bit from the 45 tera-RTX-ops the green team claims from the RTX 2070 FE. Still, that's pretty impressive for what looks like a slim and relatively short card.

The Quadro RTX 4000 offers three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors on its mounting bracket, as well as a single USB Type-C port that can pipe pixels to VirtualLink-compatible VR headsets when they eventually arrive. Dell, HP, and Lenovo's workstation divisions have all committed to offering the RTX 4000 in their systems. The company also says pro DIYers can pick up an RTX 4000 on its own through board partner PNY in North America and Europe, through ELSA/Ryoyo in Japan, and through Leadtek and Ingram in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nvidia expects the RTX 4000 to arrive in December for $900, but interested and impatient parties can give the Quadro RTX 4000 a spin this week at Nvidia's Autodesk University booth in Las Vegas, Nevada through November 15.