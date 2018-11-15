Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Technically, they're in a freezer, but I do need to talk to my sister about getting her corpses out of my garage.

Audio Producer gift guide

  1. The Intel Core i9-9980XE review @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel i9-9980XE review @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Intel Core i9-9980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper @ HardOCP
  4. Intel Core i9-9980XE CPU review @ HotHardware
  5. Intel Core i9-9980XE Extreme Edition processor review @ Legit Reviews
  6. The Intel Core i9-9980XE CPU review @ AnandTech

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 2070 Strix review @ Guru3D
  2. Palit GeForce RTX 2070 GameRock Premium review @ Hexus
  3. ASUS ROG RTX 2080 Ti Strix OC (O11G) review @ KitGuru

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Couple who ran ROM site to pay Nintendo $12 million @ Slashdot
  2. EA get the band back together for Command & Conquer and Red Alert remasters @ Rock Paper Shotgun (am I still cool for refusing to use Origin, or have we moved on by now?)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Cyborg mushrooms @ HackADay
  2. Kindle Paperwhite review (2018) @ Engadget
  3. Imminent Bitcoin Cash schism triggers cryptocurrency selloff @ Ars Technica
  4. Essential will sell your phone's missing headphone jack back to you for $150 @ Ars Technica (insert "hold my beer" joke here)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Can AIs create true art? @ Slashdot
  2. A powerful NASA telescope looked for 'Oumuamua and didn't find it @ Ars Technica
  3. Fusion breakthrough as China's "artificial sun" reaches 100 million degrees @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. 30-foot inflatable cheese sculpture floats rivers for hunger awareness @ triblive.com
  2. Throw some cheese on your dog because the internet said so @ mashable.com
  3. Food taste 'not protected by copyright,' EU court rules @ Slashdot (of course, this is about cheese)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options