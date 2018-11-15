Thursday deals: a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $359.99 and more

Mmmm, I love the smell of fresh graphics cards in the morning. Unless your accommodations reside underneath a boulder, you're probably aware that the Radeon RX 590 has been released. We took a long, hard look at the card, and it got a TR Recommended award. Its price could be just a hair more inviting, but there's always the chance that the winds of discounts will soothe that particular itch. In the meantime, Black Friday is coming up, and the deals are ever-flowing. Check out today's selection.

Although we just reviewed an AMD card, today's deal highlight comes from the green team. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti nips at the heels of the GTX 1080s out there, and it's got a 1721-MHz nominal boost clock in its OC mode. Since Pascal GPUs come with sophisticated boost algorithms, the actual speed is bound to be higher. You can grab this specimen for $379.99 from Newegg, and there's a rebate card that could get you $20 back, making the net total $359.99. That's a heck of a deal for this kind of graphics horsepower.

We figure that the Intel Core i5-9600K would make a fine companion for the graphics card above. This Coffee Lake chip has six cores that tick away at a rather impressive maximum of 4.6 GHz— just the ticket for high-refresh-rate gaming. Also, this processor is unlocked, meaning you can try and push it even further should thermals and power allow. The chip is selling over at Newegg for $249.99, a significant drop from the near-$300 launch prices we've been seeing it at.

A contemporary system these days is nothing without some good RAM, like the Geil Super Luce RGB 16-GB dual-channel set of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. These sticks come with rainbow lighting and boast support for Asus' Aura Sync color-coordination spec. The timings are set to 16-18-18-36, and the price is marked at a mere $104.99. You'd probably have paid over twice that amount for these sticks three months ago.

Need a decent, affordable solid-state drive for a budget build or an upgrade? The Adata SU650 480-GB SSD says hi. Despite lacking a DRAM cache, this drive is still more than up to the task of powering standard-issue machines and should be good for sequential reads up to 520 MB/s and writes up to 450 MB/s. You can pick one of these up for just $57.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCEEEU46.

As we do so often, we saved the biggest piece for last. The LG 32UD59-B is an imposing 32" display with a resolution of 3840x2160. Although that kind of monitor isn't all that hard to find those days, the models you often see don't have 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space like this LG unit does. There's also support for screen splitting, a height-adjustable stand, and FreeSync support. All of this can be yours for a rather-silly $339.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEEEU38. Crazy, folks.

