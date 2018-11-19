Radeon Software 18.11.2 finishes preparations for Battlefield V

Radeon cards may not be tracing rays in Battlefield V, but they can still benefit from even more software refinement for the game ahead of its release to the general public tomorrow. Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.2 is reporting for that duty, and it apparently builds on the Battlefield V support that rolled out in version 18.11.1.

Game support aside, Radeon Software 18.11.2 fixes a couple long-running issues with the driver package. At least for the moment, this version kills a behavior where Radeon RX Vega cards would exhibit elevated memory clocks at idle. The Radeon Software utility should no longer ping users about a new update when they in fact have the most current version installed already. This driver also adds support for the Vulkan extension VK_AMD_memory_overallocation_behavior. That extension allows control over whether overallocation of memory beyond the physical RAM available on a graphics card is allowed or not in Vulkan apps.

A couple issues remain unsolved in this release. Systems with multiple displays might exhibit mouse lag when at least one of those displays is powered off, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey might crash in certain locations for users still running Windows 7. If you're ready to gear up for Battlefield V, fire up Radeon Settings to download the update or head over to AMD's support site.