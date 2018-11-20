National Absurdity Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Obviously, this needs no explanation.

RX 590 sampler

  1. AMD Radeon RX 590 review featuring XFX @ bit-tech
  2. Radeon RX 590 (PowerColor Red Devil) review @ Guru3D
  3. Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition 8 GB review @ TechPowerUp

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. MRAM research at VLSI 2018 @ Real World Technologies (Kanter alert!)
  2. EVGA Supernova 1000 W G1+ power supply review @ PC Perspective
  3. Intel Core i5-9600K review @ bit-tech
  4. Deepcool Captain 240 EX all-in-one CPU cooler @ HardOCP
  5. HyperX Pulsefire Surge review @ TechPowerUp
  6. The Supermicro X11SCA-W motherboard review @ AnandTech
  7. RTX 2080 Ti failure analysis: artifacting, crashing, black screens, & physical defects @ Gamers Nexus

Games, culture, and VR

  1. PlayStation begins collecting amusement tax from Chicago users @ Slashdot
  2. Star Citizen passes $200M @ Blue's News
  3. Activision ignores accessibility guidelines, skips Spyro subtitles @ Ars Technica
  4. Half-Life is 20! Happy Birthday! We are all old! @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. A candle powered guitar pedal @ HackADay
  2. Keurig switches from AM to PM with pod-based cocktail maker @ New Atlas (eww)
  3. Self-powered sun tracker takes a cue from NASA solar probe @ HackADay (it may not scale well, but I really love this build)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Rains bring death to the Atacama Desert @ New Atlas
  2. NASA's daring asteroid mission unfurls its sampling arm for the first time @ Ars Technica
  3. The mystery of how, and why, wombats produce cubic poop @ New Atlas (solid science)
  4. GitHub's four most popular programming languages remain: JavaScript, Java, Python, and PHP @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. JBL JR300BT Bluetooth headphones for kids review @ Legit Reviews
  2. Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB low profile gaming keyboard review @ KitGuru
  3. Cheese flavors evolve in both taste and usage @ foodprocessing.com (does that sound ominous to anyone else?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options