Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 7 1700X for $150, high-end laptops, and more

Can you feel it? There's tension in the air, like a massive coiled spring ready to pop in a flash. Black Friday is coming up, and everyone's credits card are preemptively attending PTSD support groups. There's a ton of computer hardware deals already on the air, and we've picked out the best for you. Three days out to Black Friday, and stuff is already looking this good. Check'em out.

We're kicking off today with mega-discounted AMD processors. The first one is the Ryzen 7 1700X. Last-gen it may be, but it packs one heck of a punch with its eight Zen cores and sixteen threads, all ticking away at up to 3.8 GHz. That's one potent poultice for soothing a CPU horsepower itch, and it's selling for just $149.99 at Newegg.

You thought that the price above was insane? Have the defibrillator handy, then. The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is is a many-headed hydra with 16 heads and a total of 32 threads. Each of its cores can hit a 4-GHz boost speed, and there's 64 PCIe lanes for connecting all manner of high-throughput devices. This big honkin' chip can be obtained for a mere $449.99. If your workload can use this many cores, this processor is a no-brainer choice at this price.

While we're on the topic of high-resource usage patterns, how about an entire jug o' RAM? The G.Skill Ripjaws V 32-GB dual-channel kit clocked at 3600 MT/s is both big and fast enough for pretty much any build. Get this kit for your dual-channel work box, or pick up two for a HEDT build. At a stupid-low $229.99, what's not to like?

The craziness continues in the laptop aisle. I rather fancy Lenovo's Ideapad 720s-series machines, and we have two of those today. The first one has a Core i7-8550U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a gigantic 1-TB solid-state drive. Get this, though—this lappie comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port and a gorgeous 4K display, and it'll only set you back $999.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code LEN190. Go on, pick up your jaw off the floor, I'll wait. If your budget can't stretch that far, you can have a variant with a nice 1920x1080 display and "only" 8 GB of RAM for the amount of $799.99 with the checkout code LEN110.

I personally think that subjecting a person to the horrible, tinny sound of underpowered and undersized speakers is torture that should be banned by the Geneva Convention. If you're still somehow affected by that, take a good listen to the Logitech Z625 2.1 speaker system. This set can push a combined 200 W of power and comes with a decently-sized woofer enclosure and multiple inputs. Set this atop your PC desk or even around your TV and enjoy good sound waves, all for $99.99 at Best Buy.

Remember those cheap hard drives? We do too, and we spotted one just now. The Western Digital EasyStore 4-TB 2.5" external drive is as nice a travel companion as any, and it's selling at $79.99 at Best Buy bundled with a 32-GB USB stick. You'll need to have a Best Buy account to see that price, but it's a worthwhile one.

You've heard all the talk about how creamy-smooth high-refresh-rate gaming is, and now it's time to walk the walk. The Nixeus EDG 27" display (NX-EDG27) is an AHVA monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a 4-ms response time. Its claim to fame, however, is the refresh rate ranging from 30 Hz to 144 Hz. There's FreeSync support on tap with support for Low Framerate Compensation (LFC), along with a height-adjustable stand and built-in speakers. You can take this display home for $349.99 for Newegg. That's right, only treefiddy for a high-end gaming display. Tank not included.

