Almost-Black-Friday deals: a Ryzen 5 2600X for $190 and much more

Mornin'. Black Friday is almost here, and we're going to dispense with the usual pleasantries. After all, you know what the deal is around here—just the finest hardware discounts for you. Here are today's picks.

Apologies for the repetition, but we're kicking off with some of the red team's processors today. After all, AMD's doing a pricing-and-value power play, and enthusiasts everywhere are happy to reap the benefits. Today, we have two discounted chips. The first is the Ryzen 5 2600X, a mighty unit containing six Zen+ cores and twelve threads, all sitting happy underneath an included Wraith Spire cooler and ticking away at up to 4.2 GHz. This is a fantastic CPU for a mid-range build, and it can be yours for just $189.99 at Amazon. If your budget can't stretch that far, we'll point you to the similarly specced, previous-gen Ryzen 5 1600 for a mere $130. That almost sounds too good to be true.

The kind of work you do on your desktop may require a processor with a little more kick, like the Threadripper 1920X. All of its 12 cores and 24 threads will be more than happy to take on rendering and compiling jobs, and the $344.99 price tag at Amazon looks a little unreal considering the caliber of chip we're discussing.

No self-respecting system these days should use el-cheapo RAM. You need something like G.Skill's Trident Z RGB dual-channel 16-GB kit clocked at a whopping 3600 MT/s. Stylish, steady, and speedy, these sticks should suffice for any situation. Get'em for $144.99 from Newegg. If you think your system won't make much use of RAM that fast, you can save $10 and opt for the 3200 MT/s variant for $134.99 instead.

If you're overclocking your CPU or simply using one with a high core count, you'll probably want to look at a cooling apparatus like the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite ML240L. This 240-mm closed-loop liquid cooler has two RGB-LED-lit fans, a compact pump design, and will set you back just $59.99 at Newegg. There's a $10 rebate card available, too. By the way, if you want to use this cooler on a Threadripper CPU, Cooler Master will send you an adapter bracket for free.

Monitors are also deeply discounted these days, and we have a pair straight from Acer. The first model is the Acer Predator XB271HU. This display has an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440, a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz (that Acer says is overclockable to 165 Hz), a multitude of inputs, and a height-adjustable stand. The icing on the cake is support for Nvidia G-Sync, making this monitor a near-perfect gaming companion to a GeForce card. Grab the XB271HU from Newegg for $499.99 with the cart code EMCEERE35.

If you prefer a wider field-of-view, you can take a look at the Acer ED347CKR. This 34" ultra-wide display has a VA panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. The maximum refresh rate is a generous 100 Hz, and there's support for FreeSync. A pair of built-in speakers and a four-port USB hub round out the main specs. The price is $399.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEERE37.

Since we're on the topic of Newegg, the egg-tailer is running a big monitor sale. You can take one of many quality displays home with a 10% discount if you pick them from this list right here and enter the respective cart codes on the product pages.

