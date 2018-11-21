Happy Hacking and Realforce keyboards get an official USA release

Topre's Realforce and PFU's Happy Hacking keyboards enjoy near-mythical status among keyboard enthusiasts thanks to their unique capacitative key switches, but those products apparently haven't had an official importer in the United States—at least, until now. Fujitsu Computer Products of America, the venerable Japanese firm's stars-and-stripes arm, is bringing these boards to our shores under its own banner soon.

The Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional 2 is legendary for its 60-key compact layout, 45-gram capacitative key switches, PBT key caps, and hardware customization. This board has six DIP switches behind a removable cover that can control the function of common keys under Windows and macOS without any software intervention. A dual-port USB 2.0 hub hangs out on the back of the board, too.

FCPA will offer this board in white or black finishes with dye-sublimated printed caps or blank caps for users who prefer non-traditional layouts and don't need symbols. A Type-S model will offer even quieter operation than the average Topre switch provides. The basic varieties of the HHKB Pro 2 will run $241, while the Type-S option adds $100.

Buyers who want a more traditional keyboard can get Topre switches under their fingers with the Realforce R2 series of boards. Perhaps the most interesting feature of these boards beyond their unique key switches is the ability to change the point at which each key actuates. Realforce boards can be set to actuate after 1.5 mm, 2.2 mm, or 3 mm of travel (of a total 4 mm of travel overall). All of these boards offer n-key rollover, as well.

Like the HHKB Pro 2, Fujitsu will offer the Realforce R2 in white or black finishes. A PFU Limited Edition of the board will offer 45-gram key switches in full-size or tenkeyless layouts for $348. The general-release Realforce R2 will come in uniform 55-gram or "mixed" weighting options that use ligher switches under weaker fingers to lessen typing fatigue. Those boards will also be available in full 104-key or tenkeyless layouts for $258.

Fujitsu will sell these keyboards in the USA direct through its online store and through Amazon. Stock-status indications on Amazon suggest that these boards will arrive on American shores sometime next week. A Realforce RGB board is in the works, as well, although the company offered no indication as to when that model will hit e-tail shelves.