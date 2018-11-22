The Tech Report staff wishes you a happy Thanksgiving

Hey, folks. As it's turkey day in the United States, we won't be publishing today. The Tech Report staff would like to wish you and yours a happy Thanksgiving, and if you're not in the US of A, we'll be back to our regularly scheduled programming come tomorrow.

As for me, I plan to be eating good. I spent yesterday evening assembling three pans of sausage and sage stuffing that's always a hit, plus two pans of green bean casserole made from scratch (well, except for the French's fried onions, but I won't tell if you won't). If you grew up hating green bean casserole like I did, this stuff will turn you into a convert.

Wherever you are today, we hope it's a pleasant time spent with family, friends, and good food (and possibly even football). We're thankful for you, our readers, without whom our work wouldn't be possible. Thank you for continuing to make The Tech Report part of your daily digest.