TR's Black Friday PC hardware deals-travaganza

Hey, everybody. Hope you're shaking off the turkey torpor this morning, because we're going to be perusing hundreds of PC hardware deals and bringing you the cream of the crop. Keep refreshing this post throughout the morning to see what we've found.
- AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 CPU is $229.99 with promo code EMCEERS226 at Newegg. You get eight overclockable cores and 16 threads of Zen+ power for the price of six cores and 12 threads. 'Nuff said.
- Gigabyte's Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard is $179.99 at Newegg after a $30 mail-in rebate. This board is a top-end home for eighth- and ninth-gen Intel Core CPUs thanks to a power-delivery subsystem more typical of X99 and X299 boards.
- Corsair's CX450M PSU is $19.99 after promo code EMCEERE22 and a $20 mail-in rebate at Newegg. If you need a cheap PSU from a reputable manufacturer to power a budget build, you could do far worse than the CX450M for this money. If you don't need modular cabling, the plain CX450 is just $14.99 after promo code EMCEERR34 and a $20 MIR.
- MSI's Armor Radeon RX 570 8 GB is $134.99 after promo code EMCEERE58 and a $30 mail-in rebate at Newegg. That's an incredible price for a high-performance graphics card paired with enough memory to handle even the highest-quality textures at 1920x1080.
- Gigabyte's Aero 15X notebook is $1729 at Newegg with promo code EMCEERR48. With a Core i7-8750H, a GTX 1070 8 GB Max-Q graphics card, a 512-GB SSD, 16 GB of RAM, and a 144-Hz 1920x1080 display, this system stands ready to chew through the toughest games on the go.
- HyperX's Cloud II gaming headset is $69.99 at Newegg and at Amazon. HyperX makes some of the most well-reputed gaming cans in the business, and this is just about the lowest price you'll see for this popular headset.
- Asus' ZenBook 14 ultrabook is $799.99 after promo code EMCEERS85 at Newegg. This wafer-thin machine has a swift Core i7-8550U CPU, a GeForce MX150 discrete graphics card, a 256-GB SSD, and 8 GB of RAM inside for productivity power anywhere.
- Dell's SE2717HR monitor is $119.99 at Walmart. This 27", 1920x1080 display has an IPS panel and FreeSync support up to 75 Hz. If you're trying to get into tear-free gameplay for not a lot of cash, this display looks like a great bet.
- Bose's QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones are $299 at Walmart and at Amazon. If you travel by air even infrequently or need to enjoy music in a noisy household, you owe yourself a pair of these. This price may be the lowest ever for these cans.
