TR's Cyber Monday deals rundown

Happy Cyber Monday, gerbils. The deals just don't stop coming this holiday season, and we're filtering through the mountain of dross out there to find the gold within. Keep refreshing this post for more deals as we find them.

AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X CPU is $269.99 today at Newegg, or $60 off its list price. That's the lowest price we've seen for AMD's highest-performing eight-core CPU thus far, and you get a spiffy Wraith Prism cooler in the box that's entirely capable of letting this TR Editor's Choice award-winning chip take full advantage of its performance headroom. Amazon also has the 2700X for $264.99.

ASRock's Phantom Gaming Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card is $339.99 today at Newegg. This is a reference design, but the RX Vega 56 isn't nearly as hot-headed as the RX Vega 64 and can be tamed reasonably quietly with AMD's reference blower. You get free codes for The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5 when those games arrive, too.

Corsair's Crystal Series 280X case is $69.99 today at Newegg after a $20 rebate card. This particular Crystal 280X doesn't have any RGB LEDs inside, but you won't mind given its clean style and solid construction for microATX builds.

Starting a budget Ryzen build? Check out the ASRock AB350M Pro4 motherboard, selling for $44.99 today at Newegg after a $20 rebate card. With fully heatsinked VRMs and a bevy of connectivity options, this board could be just the ticket for one of the affordable Ryzen chips circulating of late.

Speaking of AMD motherboards, Asus' ROG Strix X399-E is one of the rare AMD high-end desktop boards to fall below the $250 mark of late. For $239.99 at Newegg, you're getting a board with everything the X399 chipset has to offer for Threadripper CPUs, and it's a perfect pairing for one of the affordable Threadrippers floating around right now.

Need a massive chunk of solid-state storage? Crucial's MX500 2-TB SSD is $208.99 today at Amazon. This speedy SATA drive is a mainstay of today's system builds for its mix of high performance and low pricing, and it's hard to argue with 10 cents per gigabyte.

