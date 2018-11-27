National Craft Jerky Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- StorCentric Drobo 8D DAS review - 8 bays and Thunderbolt 3 @ PC Perspective
- Intel Core i9-9980XE review @ bit-tech
- Intel i5-9600K review vs. R7 2700, R5 2600, i7-8700K, et al. @ Gamers Nexus
- RTX 2080 Ti FE escapes testing by dying after 8 hours @ HardOCP
- Elgato Stream Deck Mini review @ Hexus
- Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU review @ KitGuru
- MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro SSD benchmarked with Phison Firmware v12.1 @ Legit Reviews
- Mistel MD650L Barocco keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Battlefield V multiplayer CPU benchmark: Ryzen 7 2700X vs. Core i9-9900K @ TechSpot
- The Mushkin Source 500GB SATA SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- The mystery font that took over New York @ Slashdot (good for a laugh)
- Just Cause 4's best trailer stars a clumsy Japanese otter mascot @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- The 10 best hacking, coding and computing games @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- LED-ifying a guitar, part two @ HackADay
- Mug-O-Matic plots on coffee mugs @ HackADay
- Nintendo joins the limited-mobility club with Xbox Adaptive Controller (unofficially) @ Ars Technica
- Dad's custom Xbox Adaptive Controller build for his child @ HackADay (pfft, this idiot didn't even use an Arduino)
Science, technology, and space news
- Solid-state, ion-drive airplane silently flies with no fuel or moving parts @ New Atlas
- NASA sets dates for commercial crew capsule launches @ New Atlas
- Sick ants stay away from the kids @ Ars Technica
- NASA does it again by landing safely on Mars—something no one else has done @ Ars Technica
- AI mistakes ad on a bus for an actual CEO, then publicly shames them for 'jaywalking' @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Asus Strix Fusion 700 - RGB headset review @ Guru3D
- Smoked Gouda cheese sauce. I mean, come on. @ thetakeout.com
- This savory sausage and cheese bread is perfect for breakfast potlucks @ simplemost.com (are recipes worth posting when there's no fresh cheese news to share?)