National Craft Jerky Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I want to go to there.

PC hardware and computing

  1. StorCentric Drobo 8D DAS review - 8 bays and Thunderbolt 3 @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel Core i9-9980XE review @ bit-tech
  3. Intel i5-9600K review vs. R7 2700, R5 2600, i7-8700K, et al. @ Gamers Nexus
  4. RTX 2080 Ti FE escapes testing by dying after 8 hours @ HardOCP
  5. Elgato Stream Deck Mini review @ Hexus
  6. Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU review @ KitGuru
  7. MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro SSD benchmarked with Phison Firmware v12.1 @ Legit Reviews
  8. Mistel MD650L Barocco keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  9. Battlefield V multiplayer CPU benchmark: Ryzen 7 2700X vs. Core i9-9900K @ TechSpot
  10. The Mushkin Source 500GB SATA SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The mystery font that took over New York @ Slashdot (good for a laugh)
  2. Just Cause 4's best trailer stars a clumsy Japanese otter mascot @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. The 10 best hacking, coding and computing games @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. LED-ifying a guitar, part two @ HackADay
  2. Mug-O-Matic plots on coffee mugs @ HackADay
  3. Nintendo joins the limited-mobility club with Xbox Adaptive Controller (unofficially) @ Ars Technica
  4. Dad's custom Xbox Adaptive Controller build for his child @ HackADay (pfft, this idiot didn't even use an Arduino)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Solid-state, ion-drive airplane silently flies with no fuel or moving parts @ New Atlas
  2. NASA sets dates for commercial crew capsule launches @ New Atlas
  3. Sick ants stay away from the kids @ Ars Technica
  4. NASA does it again by landing safely on Mars—something no one else has done @ Ars Technica
  5. AI mistakes ad on a bus for an actual CEO, then publicly shames them for 'jaywalking' @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Asus Strix Fusion 700 - RGB headset review @ Guru3D
  2. Smoked Gouda cheese sauce. I mean, come on. @ thetakeout.com
  3. This savory sausage and cheese bread is perfect for breakfast potlucks @ simplemost.com (are recipes worth posting when there's no fresh cheese news to share?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options