Tuesday deals: an RX 580 8 GB for $170 and more

Howdy folks! Black Friday and Cyber Monday are gone, but we still have deals to bite into. Just like turkey and gravy are juicy and tasty in the days following Thanksgiving, there's a few filling deals to be had on this fine Tuesday. We've picked out the tastiest morsels just for your pleasure.

We're kicking off with two affordable PowerColor graphics cards. The first one is the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 580 8 GB. This unit has a dual-fan cooler atop a meaty heatsink and a nominal boost clock of 1350 MHz. It comes with an AMD gift bundle with The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5, and will only set you back $169.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEERW64. That's a very impressive performance-to-price ratio.

If you're on a tight budget but still want a card that's capable of pushing more than three pixels, check out the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 560 14CU. This card has 4 GB of VRAM and a 1176-MHz boost clock. The chip beneath the cooler is the slightly cut-down version with 14 CUs, but that's fine by us since the asking price is $104.99. That figure raises a couple eyebrows on its own, but the $20 rebate card available could bring the total sum to a silly $84.99.

Eager to build a speedy gaming rig? The Intel Core i5-8600K is one of the finest choices for that purpose. Its six Coffee Lake cores can hit 4.3 GHz, and the price is currently set at $229.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEERW59.

Next up, a nice case. The NZXT H500 we have today is bedecked in a rather-stylish white finish and room for 280-mm radiators on the front panel. It comes with two included fans and can be yours for $61.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCEERW25.

One of the worst decisions I ever made was buying a high-refresh-rate monitor, for I am now forever spoiled. Those with a similar penchant for super-smooth gaming action can check out the Dell S2716DG. This 27" 2560x1440 display has a 144-Hz refresh rate and support for G-Sync adaptive-refresh-rate tech. Although the S2716DG uses a TN panel, it's one of the higher-quality units out there, and it's pretty bright at 350 cd/m², too. There's a VESA mount, a height-adjustable stand, and thin bezels on three sides, too. Put this display on your desk for $349.99 at Best Buy.

The final item we have today is a rather expensive one, but it's oh so worth it. The Gigabyte Aero 15X is one of the best gaming laptops around, and the model on hand is absolutely loaded. You get a Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512-GB NVMe solid-state drive. Adding to that, there's a mighty Max-Q GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card pushing pixels onto a gorgeous 4K display. Last but not least, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity is part of the package. You'd be forgiven this machine would ring in close to two-and-a-half grand, but you can currently have it for $1879 from Amazon.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.