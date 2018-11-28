Basemark GPU 1.1 benchmark adds support for the DirectX 12 API

The world can always use more free, quick-to-run, cross-platform benchmarks for the latest methods in graphics programming, and Basemark is improving its benchmark utility for those who want a repeatable, common frame of reference for graphics performance across devices. Basemark GPU 1.1 adds support for the DirectX 12 API, as well as a cleaner launcher, Flatpak distribution for Linux users, and other minor fixes.

Basemark GPU uses the company's own Rocksolid engine to render its test run. Rocksolid supports a range of modern techniques like physically-based rendering, high-dynamic-range tone mapping, tiled forward rendering, dynamic ambient occlusion, screen space volumetric light scattering, and more. Basemark says it plans to add ray-tracing support (presumably by way of DirectX Raytracing, Nvidia's proposed VKRay extension, or both), Vulkan 1.1 support, and Metal support for iOS devices in future releases.

The official benchmark runs at 4K on the desktop in what Basemark calls its "high-quality" mode and 1920x1080 on mobile devices in a lower quality mode. Along with DirectX 12 support, Basemark GPU supports Vulkan and OpenGL 4.5 on the desktop or Vulkan and OpenGL ES on mobile devices.

I gave Basemark GPU 1.1 a spin on my gaming laptop yesterday, and aside from a rather heavy 3-GB download, the benchmark is simple to run and can be tuned to taste with a wide variety of custom settings. The only missing option that graphics-card stress testers might want is an option to loop the benchmark rather than performing a one-and-done run, but for the low, low price of nothing, it's hard to complain too much. If you'd like to give Basemark GPU 1.1 a try, the benchmark is available now from the company's website.