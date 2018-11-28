Project Fi becomes Google Fi and adds iPhone support

Google's contract-free Project Fi wanted to be a refreshingly simple kind of cellular service when it launched back in 2015. Carrier partnerships with both Sprint and T-Mobile allowed Project Fi subscribers to get the best network connectivity wherever they were, and a simple pricing model of $20 per month for baseline service and $10 for every gigabyte of data offered clarity about just what subscribers were getting for their money. Project Fi has apparently been a success, as Mountain View is graduating the service to Google Fi and expanding the handsets it'll work with today.

With the advent of Google Fi, the company says would-be subscribers can get on board with "many Samsung, LG, Moto, and OnePlus devices," as well as iPhones (as part of a beta program). The steps necessary to get up and running with an iOS device on Fi will apparently be detailed in the Google Fi iOS app. The company says that users looking for "the full Google Fi experience" with seamless network-switching will still want to use a tailor-made phone like the Pixel 3, Moto G6, and others detailed on the Google Fi site, however.

To celebrate its newly-minted status as a real boy, Google Fi is also kicking in some incentives for signing up for the service. The company says that if you sign up for Fi today and today only, you'll get travel vouchers equal to the price of any new phone you purchase for use with Fi plans. Those bringing existing phones to the service can enjoy $200 of credit for pledging allegiance. If all that sounds good, check whether your device is compatible through Google's site and Fi-re it up.