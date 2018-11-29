Electronic Greeting Card Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- Samsung 860 QVO 2TB SSD review @ Guru3D
- Walmart Gaming PC DTW case review & thermals @ Gamers Nexus
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 WindForce review @ Hexus
- Intel Optane SSD 905P 480GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Samsung 860 QVO SSD review - 1TB/2TB drives tested @ Legit Reviews
- Corepad Skatez mouse feet review @ TechPowerUp
- AOC Agon AG322QC4 review @ TFT Central
- Memory frequency scaling in SFF systems @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Cattails: a heart-warming feline adventure with bloodthirsty turf wars @ Nintendo Life
- Project Eagle is a Homeworld-tinged model of NASA's dream Martian base @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I've got this downloaded, but haven't checked it out yet. It reminded me that I need to give Deserts of Kharak another shot since tactical pausing was added awhile back)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The most-3D-printed 3D printer @ HackADay
- SauceBot uses G-Code to apply condiments with precision @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- ISS marks 20 years orbiting earth with longest timelapse ever made in space @ Slashdot
- Real life ads are taking scary inspiration from social media @ Slashdot (I'd like the coin the term "uneasy valley" for when admirable technology is used for creepy purposes)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Kingston HyperX Fury RGB 480 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Grilled cheese is unconditional love in sandwich form @ thetakeout.com