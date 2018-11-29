Electronic Greeting Card Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Hello, indeed.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Samsung 860 QVO 2TB SSD review @ Guru3D
  3. Walmart Gaming PC DTW case review & thermals @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 WindForce review @ Hexus
  5. Intel Optane SSD 905P 480GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  6. Samsung 860 QVO SSD review - 1TB/2TB drives tested @ Legit Reviews
  7. Corepad Skatez mouse feet review @ TechPowerUp
  8. AOC Agon AG322QC4 review @ TFT Central
  9. Memory frequency scaling in SFF systems @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Cattails: a heart-warming feline adventure with bloodthirsty turf wars @ Nintendo Life
  2. Project Eagle is a Homeworld-tinged model of NASA's dream Martian base @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I've got this downloaded, but haven't checked it out yet. It reminded me that I need to give Deserts of Kharak another shot since tactical pausing was added awhile back)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The most-3D-printed 3D printer @ HackADay
  2. SauceBot uses G-Code to apply condiments with precision @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. ISS marks 20 years orbiting earth with longest timelapse ever made in space @ Slashdot
  2. Real life ads are taking scary inspiration from social media @ Slashdot (I'd like the coin the term "uneasy valley" for when admirable technology is used for creepy purposes)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Kingston HyperX Fury RGB 480 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  2. Grilled cheese is unconditional love in sandwich form @ thetakeout.com
