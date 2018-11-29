Thursday deals: a HyperX Cloud Revolver headset for $70 and more

Hey there, folks. Here's today bit of irrelevant trivia. I've recently joined the rechargeable batteries club. See, ever since I started playing the metal, I got me a nice Line6 Relay G30 wireless pack. Problem is, that thing devours batteries like a politician handles a pork barrel. To scratch that itch and help the environment a little, I've enlisted a Golisi S4 smart charger and some Amazon high-capacity batteries. The charger is super-nice, and I'm eager to try the batteries on the G30 to see if they work as well as Eneloops. Oh, right, today's deals. Here they are.

Today's deals are of a different tack than usual since retailers seem to be short on CPUs and graphics cards after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rushes. The first bit of kit we have is the HyperX Cloud Revolver headset. This sturdy set of cans has a pair of 50-mm drivers and memory foam cushions attached to a steel frame. A handy control box lets you easily control the cans' volume and mute the mic. We liked this headset's quality back when we reviewed it, though we found it a tad too dear at the time. That's not a problem today, since it's selling for $69.99 at Best Buy.

Although we love our desktop PCs around here, not everyone can do their work sitting down at a home or office. One of the best bits of kit around for mobile computing is the Dell XPS 15 laptop. This machine has a top-notch display and build quality, a long-lasting battery, and a nice keyboard-and-trackpad combo. The model we have today is pretty darn loaded. You get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 256-GB NVMe solid-state drive, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. If you're looking for a high-end laptop that can both work and game, this is it. Rakuten will hand it to you for $1349.99, and you can get a whopping $404.70 back in points if you buy it today.

We've had a laptop, yes, but what about the second laptop? The Dell G3 15 laptop is a lean, mean gaming machine. The specs are quite similar to the XPS above: a Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and that nice GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. The major difference internals-wise is that you get a 256-GB SATA SSD and a 1-TB hard drive on this machine. The low, low amount of $849.99 is all you'll need to take it home from Walmart.

Since we're on the topic of gaming, check out the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum. It's safe to say that this is a fan favorite rodent thanks to its well-thought-out shape and layout and assortment of buttons. There are additional bonuses like a weight system and a sniper button, and the whole thing is selling for just $34.99 at Best Buy.

On today's edition of cheap RAM, we have the G.Skill Aegis 16-GB dual-channel kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. This set doesn't have many frills, but hey, it's a pair of fast memory sticks. We're fine with that, as the price is just $99.99 at Newegg. Yep, folks, we're finally back to a Benjamin for 16 GB of DDR4.

You might have a phone, tablet, or laptop that's a little too short on storage. If that's the case, take a look at the Sandisk Ultra 128-GB microSD card. This is a simple item that does with it says on the tin. It can push up to 100 MB/s on reads and has A1 application launch speed certification. It comes with an SD adapter in the box and will only set you back $19.99 at Amazon.

