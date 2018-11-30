Asus XG32VQR breaks cover with FreeSync 2 and HDR in tow

Every single time we write up a gaming monitor, there's always someone that says "oh this monitor would be great if it had X." Well, buckle up, then. Asus just came out with the ROG Strix XG32VQR, a display with a specs list as long as a CVS receipt.

First off, there's the 2560x1440 grid of pixels across a curved 32" VA panel. The screen's specced for 450 cd/m² maximum brightness and a sweet 3000:1 contrast ratio. The real kickers are these, though: there's FreeSync 2 support on tap and a 144-Hz refresh rate. The combo is intoxicating enough already, but the display's color gamut should cover 94% of the rather wide DCI-P3 space, helping the monitor earn its DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The XG32VQR includes other niceties. There's RGB LED lighting support courtesy of Aura Sync, and the cybernetic-looking stand can project a ROG logo on the desk. The included stand is height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable, and there's a two-port USB 3.0 hub along a mini-jack output.

There's no word on pricing so far, but the existing XG32VQ currently goes for $629 at Amazon and $630 at Newegg. We'd wager that the FreeSync 2 support and extra brightness and improved color reproduction of the new model will make it ring in at substantially more.