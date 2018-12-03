Nvidia tops off its Turing range with the Titan RTX

Nvidia's Turing graphics cards may cost a pretty penny, but few people are going to argue with the performance of their massive arrays of tensor, RT, and CUDA cores. The green team thinks you may want even more, and it's just let loose its big gun: the Nvidia Titan RTX.

This massive card is fitted with a fully-enabled TU102 GPU coupled with a whopping 24 GB of GDDR6 RAM. The chip itself is earmarked with a nominal 1770 MHz boost clock, while the memory comes set at 14 GT/s for a total 662 GB/s of bandwidth. The fully-armed TU102 GPU and high core clock make the Titan RTX the fastest single gaming card around for those who can stomach its price, but gamers aren't really this card's raison d'être.

AI researchers have emerged as the real domain of Titan cards in recent years, and along with that 24 GB of RAM for massive data sets, those folks should find plenty to like in this card. The Titan RTX packs a complement of 576 tensor cores, up from 544 on the RTX 2080 Ti. According to Anandtech, the Titan RTX's ace in the hole for deep-learning folks is its support for full-rate tensor-crunching for operations with FP32 accumulate. GeForce cards can apparently only perform those operations at half of their potential maximum throughput. All told, that array of silicon goodies should let the Titan RTX make short work of most any task one can throw at it.

Nvidia's Titan cards are neither affordable nor meant for the average enthusiast, and the $2,499 price tag reflects that fact. Although that may look like a scary dollar figure, it's worth keeping in mind that people in the market for the kind of horsepower the Titan RTX can deliver will likely be thinking about their return on investment and not the upfront cost. For what it's worth, the Titan V still sells for $2,999 at Nvidia's site, so the Titan RTX nevertheless represents a haircut for Nvidia's work-and-play flagship.