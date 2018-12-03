GeForce 417.22 drivers are ready to speed up RTX in Battlefield V

Nvidia's letting the news cannon loose today, and the latest piece of information from the green team regards the release of the GeForce 417.22 WHQL drivers. The new release adds support for the incoming Battlefield V update and its much-needed improvements to RTX performance. There are a few other goods in store, too.

The 417.22 release adds support for Rico Rodriguez's adventures in Just Cause 4, as well as Nvidia Ansel and Nvidia Highlights mojo for Insurgency: Sandstorm. Those trolling the Battle for Azeroth in World of Warcraft will be happy to know that the updated Nvidia driver is ready for the game's multi-threaded DirectX 12 optimizations. Those still clinging to their 3D Vision setups will find that Just Cause 4 and Project Nova are ranked "good" in the tech's compatibility rating. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is labeled as "not recommended," however.



Battlefield V

The update has a few welcome fixes, first and foremost for display corruption on some high-refresh-rate DisplayPort monitors when they came back from sleep. I've been experiencing something that fits that description with my setup, and I'll gladly shoo the bug away. The Nvidia Control Panel should now properly apply RGB color format settings, and it should also correctly report memory clock and data rates. Those running Hellblade on a RTX 2080 Ti may now experience the entire game without crashes, and Edge should no longer stop responding after video playback. Lastly, owners of BenQ Zowie XL2730 gaming displays should no longer see their monitors turn black when setting a 144-Hz refresh rate.

A few lingering issues remain, however. Mouse cursors may still be corrupted when hovering over certain links in Firefox, and users may encounter random flickering when combining a G-Sync-enabled display with a non-G-Sync one that's connected via HDMI. Those with Titan Xp SLI setups may find SLI disabled by default, and there's still a mysterious issue causing DPC watchdog violation errors on systems that contain motherboards with PLX chips and multiple GeForce GTX 1080 Tis.

GeForce Experience users should find a notification that the new driver is ready to download and install. Those who prefer driving stick can get the new software from here. The curious can check out the release notes for themselves.