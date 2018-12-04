National Dice Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ Guru3D
- Intel i7-2600K revisit: 2018 benchmarks vs. 9900K, Ryzen, & more @ Gamers Nexus
- Intel Core i5-9600K processor overclocking review @ HardOCP
- Patriot Evlvr portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD review @ HotHardware
- Crucial BX500 480GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- AMD Radeon RX 590 roundup - PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX @ Legit Reviews
- Overclocking the $55 AMD Athlon 200GE CPU @ TechSpot
- Analyzing Core i9-9900K performance with Spectre and Meltdown hardware mitigations @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Nintendo ends controversial YouTube revenue-sharing program @ Ars Technica
- First-of-its-kind simulator provides training for aircraft carrier flight deck teams @ New Atlas
- Steam increasing revenue share for biggest sellers @ Blue's News
- Elon Musk couldn't convince Nintendo to add Mario Kart to Tesla's electric car line @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Anderson's water computer spills the analog secrets of digital logic @ HackADay
- CNC machine most satisfyingly mills double-sided PCBs @ HackADay (this should be a screen saver)
Science, technology, and space news
- Richard Branson says he's going to send people into space by Christmas @ Slashdot
- AI neural network builds new virtual cities by studying real ones @ New Atlas
- Google's DeepMind predicts 3D shapes of proteins @ Slashdot (very interesting approach to something many gerbils are familiar with)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- NZXT Hue 2 RGB lighting kit & accessories video review @ bit-tech
- Swiss airline appropriately offering cheese fondue mid-flight @ foxnews.com
- How to smoke cheese the easy way @ themanual.com (I know what they mean, but I still chuckled inside)