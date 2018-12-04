National Dice Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This caption is dicey.

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ Guru3D
  2. Intel i7-2600K revisit: 2018 benchmarks vs. 9900K, Ryzen, & more @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Intel Core i5-9600K processor overclocking review @ HardOCP
  4. Patriot Evlvr portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD review @ HotHardware
  5. Crucial BX500 480GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  6. AMD Radeon RX 590 roundup - PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX @ Legit Reviews
  7. Overclocking the $55 AMD Athlon 200GE CPU @ TechSpot
  8. Analyzing Core i9-9900K performance with Spectre and Meltdown hardware mitigations @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Nintendo ends controversial YouTube revenue-sharing program @ Ars Technica
  2. First-of-its-kind simulator provides training for aircraft carrier flight deck teams @ New Atlas
  3. Steam increasing revenue share for biggest sellers @ Blue's News
  4. Elon Musk couldn't convince Nintendo to add Mario Kart to Tesla's electric car line @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Anderson's water computer spills the analog secrets of digital logic @ HackADay
  2. CNC machine most satisfyingly mills double-sided PCBs @ HackADay (this should be a screen saver)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Richard Branson says he's going to send people into space by Christmas @ Slashdot
  2. AI neural network builds new virtual cities by studying real ones @ New Atlas
  3. Google's DeepMind predicts 3D shapes of proteins @ Slashdot (very interesting approach to something many gerbils are familiar with)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. NZXT Hue 2 RGB lighting kit & accessories video review @ bit-tech
  2. Swiss airline appropriately offering cheese fondue mid-flight @ foxnews.com
  3. How to smoke cheese the easy way @ themanual.com (I know what they mean, but I still chuckled inside)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options