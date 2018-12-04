Tuesday deals: a 960-GB SSD for $110 and more goodies

Hullo, good folks. I bet you're dying to know if the meaty RTX speed boost that Nvidia promised for the incoming Battlefield V update will pan out. We're rather curious too and meant to start looking into that, but the update's been delayed. We'll eventually see if smooth gaming with realistic reflections is feasible at decent frame rates, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here's the collection of deals we lovingly hunted down for you.

Are you bored of discounted SSDs yet? Neither are we. Today's big pack of NAND comes in the form of the Adata SU650 960-GB drive. This model should be capable of hitting 520 MB/s in sequential reads and 450 MB/s when writing. It rings in at $109.99 at Newegg, an amount that works out to 11.5 cents a gig. If you fancy a drive with a little more punch, here's the Adata SU800 480 GB. It's one of the finer examples of a speedy SATA drive, capable of posting 560 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write speeds. You can pick it up for $64.99 from Newegg.

A monitor is the single most important interface between your and your computer. The Dell S2719DM is a fantastic general-purpose model for that task, thanks to its 27" IPS with a resolution of 2560x1440 and DisplayHDR 400 certification. The peak brightness is actually 600 cd/m², and Dell says the display should cover a healthy 85% of the DCI-P3 color space. It doesn't hurt that the S2719DM is rather fetching thanks to its minimalist stand and thin bezels, too. Get it for only $269.99 from Best Buy.

If you're delving into the waters of streaming, you may find the Elgato HD60 Pro a handy companion. This PCIe card offers an onboard H.264 encoder that'll let you stream 1920x1080 video seamlessly without bogging down your PC. A capture card this nice usually costs a fair bit of dosh, but you can grab the HD60 Pro from Amazon for $126.13 or from Newegg for $126.15.

Since we're on the topic of gaming, check out this nice pair of peripherals. The Corsair Dark Core RGB SE is a fancy wireless mouse with a body shape that resembles Logitech's more popular offerings and fits nine buttons total. There's onboard profile storage, RGB LED lighting, and Qi charging support. Corsair says the wireless connection should offer 1-ms latency, too. The price for this rodent is just $59.99 at Amazon.

But wait, there's more! If you'd like the perfect companion for the mouse above or just want a handy charging pad for your phone, check out the Corsair MM1000 Qi pad. This fetching mouse pad offers a hard plastic surface with built-in Qi charging atop a non-slip rubber base. There's also a USB pass-through port and a set of adapters for getting a variety of phones Qi-ed up. The asking price is just $39.99 at Amazon, an amount that's probably not even enough for a plain, small, and boring Qi pad.

The final piece today is the Lenovo IdeaPad 330. I'm of the opinion that is is one of the best budget laptops around, and the particular version we have on display packs a Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB solid-state drive. The 15.6" display has a resolution of 1920x1080, and mercifully, the RAM is in a dual-channel setup. $499.99 is all you'll need to order this from Newegg.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.