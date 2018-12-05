Razer Blade Stealth upgrades lock on Whiskey Lake chips and 4K displays

With the thousands of laptops on offer these days, you'd think it would be easy to find that Goldilocks model that covers all the bases while offering a quality build. Machines fitting that exact description aren't all that plentiful, though, so the updated Razer Blade Stealth is a welcome sight.

We'll start with the bigger-ticket items. The main chip in the machine is now a Whiskey Lake Core i7-8565U sporting four cores, eight threads, and a healthy 4.6-GHz boost clock. That CPU can be coupled with a GeForce MX150 graphics card with 4 GB of its own memory in the higher-end models. Illuminated pixel grids can now be had in either 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 flavors, both covering 100% of the sRGB color space and color-calibrated from the factory.

The aluminum-framed machine now has a Windows Hello-compatible camera setup as well as a Windows Precision touchpad. The keyboard's RGB LED lighting now has a single zone, though we figure that's not much of a downgrade. A four-speaker array creates pleasant sound waves, and there are two USB Type-C ports, one of them with a Thunderbolt 3 controller attached to four lanes of PCIe connectivity. That port is capable of using external graphics cards, too.

Razer publishes what appear to be fairly realistic battery life figures. The base model with a 1920x1080 display and integrated graphics should go for 13 hours without charging. Adding the GeForce MX150 cuts that figure down to 11 hours. The 4K display option takes its toll and drops on-battery duration to 8 hours.

At least on paper, the updated Razer Blade Stealth seems to tick pretty much every box for a compact laptop and then some. The asking price at the Razer shop is $1399 for a model with a 256-GB NVMe SSD, 8 GB of RAM, and integrated graphics. Stepping up to 16 GB of RAM and the MX150 graphics card puts the price at $1599. Finally, the top-gun Stealth with a 512-GB SSD, 16 GB of RAM, the MX150, and the 4K display sets buyers back $1899. Razer offers a software bundle that it values at $360 with the purchase of a Blade Stealth laptop, too.