Faux Fur Friday Shortbread



What does it mean that, nearly two years later, I'm still more proud of this than any of my other work?

PC hardware and computing

Games, culture, and VR

Valve brings Steam Link to Raspberry Pi @ Polygon Tom Cruise wants you to disable motion smoothing on your TV @ New Atlas Logitech G29 Wheel review @ PC Perspective Hulu, AT&T to test 'pause ads' in 2019, automatically playing commercials when you hit pause @ Slashdot (time to program the remote to automatically mute when I pause, I guess)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch) review @ AnandTech Replace legacy CNC PCs with a gerbil @ HackADay Australia passes anti-encryption laws @ Slashdot Go up a creek without a paddle @ HackADay (one of these days, I'll get around to building my solar-powered pontoon boat)

Science, technology, and space news

BepiColombo's ion thrusters pass first test enroute to Mercury @ New Atlas SETI confirms that 'Oumuamua isn't signaling us @ New Atlas 24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after robot accidentally unleashes bear spray @ Slashdot ('accidentally' - seriously though, can you ask for a better story to write a clickbait headline about?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things