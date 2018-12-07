Faux Fur Friday Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


What does it mean that, nearly two years later, I'm still more proud of this than any of my other work?

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon review @ Guru3D
  2. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ HardOCP
  3. Corsair Force Series MP510 (960GB) review @ Hexus
  4. AOC I1601FWUX portable 16" USB-C monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Battlefield V Tides of War GeForce RTX DirectX raytracing review @ TechPowerUp
  6. MSI Optix MAG27CQ & MSI Optix MPG27CQ 1440p 144Hz gaming monitors review @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Valve brings Steam Link to Raspberry Pi @ Polygon
  2. Tom Cruise wants you to disable motion smoothing on your TV @ New Atlas
  3. Logitech G29 Wheel review @ PC Perspective
  4. Hulu, AT&T to test 'pause ads' in 2019, automatically playing commercials when you hit pause @ Slashdot (time to program the remote to automatically mute when I pause, I guess)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The 2018 Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch) review @ AnandTech
  2. Replace legacy CNC PCs with a gerbil @ HackADay
  3. Australia passes anti-encryption laws @ Slashdot
  4. Go up a creek without a paddle @ HackADay (one of these days, I'll get around to building my solar-powered pontoon boat)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. BepiColombo's ion thrusters pass first test enroute to Mercury @ New Atlas
  2. SETI confirms that 'Oumuamua isn't signaling us @ New Atlas
  3. 24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after robot accidentally unleashes bear spray @ Slashdot ('accidentally' - seriously though, can you ask for a better story to write a clickbait headline about?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Korea's cheese theme park is some kind of heaven on earth @ kidspot.com.au
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options