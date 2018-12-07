Faux Fur Friday Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon review @ Guru3D
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ HardOCP
- Corsair Force Series MP510 (960GB) review @ Hexus
- AOC I1601FWUX portable 16" USB-C monitor review @ KitGuru
- Battlefield V Tides of War GeForce RTX DirectX raytracing review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI Optix MAG27CQ & MSI Optix MPG27CQ 1440p 144Hz gaming monitors review @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Valve brings Steam Link to Raspberry Pi @ Polygon
- Tom Cruise wants you to disable motion smoothing on your TV @ New Atlas
- Logitech G29 Wheel review @ PC Perspective
- Hulu, AT&T to test 'pause ads' in 2019, automatically playing commercials when you hit pause @ Slashdot (time to program the remote to automatically mute when I pause, I guess)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The 2018 Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch) review @ AnandTech
- Replace legacy CNC PCs with a gerbil @ HackADay
- Australia passes anti-encryption laws @ Slashdot
- Go up a creek without a paddle @ HackADay (one of these days, I'll get around to building my solar-powered pontoon boat)
Science, technology, and space news
- BepiColombo's ion thrusters pass first test enroute to Mercury @ New Atlas
- SETI confirms that 'Oumuamua isn't signaling us @ New Atlas
- 24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after robot accidentally unleashes bear spray @ Slashdot ('accidentally' - seriously though, can you ask for a better story to write a clickbait headline about?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Korea's cheese theme park is some kind of heaven on earth @ kidspot.com.au