Thursday deals: a high-end IdeaPad 530 with a Core i7 for $1070 and more

It's a good time as any to hunt down some discounted bits of kit, and we've picked out the best for you.

There's been more than a few deals on nice laptops, and we're happy to see the trend continue. We've got two today, and we're starting with the Lenovo IdeaPad 530 (81EU00G7US) is a 14" machine with a gorgeous 2560x1440 display. This laptop is powered by a Core i7-8550U processor, and that chip is coupled with 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce MX150 graphics card. The cherry on top is a 512-GB NVMe SSD. The price is just $1069.99 at Newegg with the cart code TECHMS61S.

If you want to go a couple steps higher, you'd be hard-pressed to find better than the Gigabyte Aero 15 (v8-BK4). This potent concoction of hardware has a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512-GB solid-state drive. The display is a 144-Hz 1920x1080 unit that's powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card—a fine combination in our book. If you're wondering about battery life, the juice pack in this machine measures a whopping 94.24 Wh and should be good for 10 hours of usage. The whole deal rings in at $1535 at Newegg with the cart code EMCERPV23.

Some people, me included, may think that the iPad Pro is just too much hardware to bother throwing at iOS, but what if the price was right? The 2017 iPad Pro 10.5" has a positively gorgeous wide-gamut 120-Hz display and a mighty A10X Fusion chip inside. Right now, you can obtain one of these with 64 GB and Wi-Fi connectivity from Best Buy for just $499.99. Mmmm, I love the smell of high refresh rates in the morning.

Wait. You want to tell me you're still using a crappy membrane keyboard? We can help. The Velocifire TKL02 is a simple-but-quality tenkeyless keyboard underpinned by tactile Outemu Brown switches. It's got LED backlighting and a sweet, sweet price: only $29.99 at Amazon. If you'd rather forgo the wires, you can get a wireless version for just $41.99.

You may be eyeing a new desktop build, and you'll need a nice case like the Antec P110 Luce. This chassis got a TR Editor's Choice award thanks to its combination of roomy interior, cooling facilities, and general build quality. It's one of the finer cases out there, and you can have it for $79.70 from Newegg if you add the code EMCERPV35 to your cart. That's a sweet price already, but there's another $20 you can get back by way of a rebate card.

We'll keep it short for the final item today: 10 TB of spinning storage in the form of a Western Digital EasyStore external hard drive. You get a handy 32-GB USB stick as an added bonus, all for $179.99 at Best Buy. That's 18 cents a gigabyte, not counting the pen drive. Nice!

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.