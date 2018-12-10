Rumor: new desktop and mobile GeForce RTX chips break cover

It's a pretty quiet news day, but over yonder in the Plains of Rumors there have been echoes of the words "Nvidia" and "RTX." Two rumors in particular made our ears prick up, so we figure you'd like a look too. Please, do keep the salt shaker handy.

The first rumor we've spotted is probably the juiciest one of the two. It appears that laptops packing Nvidia RTX graphics chips might be peeking just around the corner. Twitter leaker @TUM_APISAK was browsing benchmark databases and spotted 3DMark scores for what looks like a laptop fitted with an RTX 2060 graphics card. That RTX chip apparently goes along with 6 GB of RAM and shows a core clock of 960 MHz. The memory speed is apparently set at 1750 MHz.

The tweet above actually contains information about a second machine packing a chip whose graphics driver specifically notes "RTX 2060 with Max-Q design." Interestingly enough, the core clock for this variation is 975 MHz (so 15 MHz over the regular chip), while the memory bus clock tops out at 1500 MHz. TUM_APISAK helpfully points out that the 3DMark scores obtained by the RTX 2060 laptop put it somewhere between the laptop GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Max-Q. A single benchmark doesn't mean much, but given how desktop RTX cards have shaken out relative to their 10-series predecessors, that level of performance wouldn't be a surprise.

Additionally, TUM_APISAK also spotted other laptops with mobile RTXs in them. The Geekbench database contains results for what looks like a Lenovo unit packing an RTX 2070 Max-Q, another one with an RTX 2080 Max-Q, a nondescript machine with an RTX 2080, and even an Asus ROG Zephyrus M notebook with a purported mobile RTX 2080 Ti in it. The latter machine in particular would offer a rather impressive amount of horsepower in a mobile form factor, though we shudder at imagining what the battery life would be like.

By now, the sight of the numeral "2060" may have you wondering if you missed any bit of recent news. You're good, as Nvidia has yet to officially announce an RTX 2060 graphics card at all. However, and somewhat predictably if the rumors above hold any truth, desktop RTX 2060s may be incoming soon. Videocardz has posted what it says are pictures of a Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC desktop card.



Source: VideoCardz

According to the site, the chip underneath the heatsink has 6 GB of GDDR6 (the same amount as the purported laptops above), and there are 1920 CUDA cores ready to handle rendering work. The rumor mongers also remark that the card in question is overclocked from the factory, but there are no Megahertz measurements to be had at this point. As usual, there's no telling whether any of these rumors will pan out, but at least they all look reasonable enough.