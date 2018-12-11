National App Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 review @ PC Perspective
- Antec Torque review @ bit-tech
- Team Group T-Force Night Hawk RGB Legend DDR4 review @ Guru3D
- Walmart Great Wall power supply test @ Gamers Nexus
- Corsair SF600 (2018) 600W SFX power supply review @ HardOCP
- Team Group XCalibur RGB 16GB DDR4-3600 review @ Hexus
- MSI Optix MAG271CR gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
- APC UPS 600VA BE600M1 battery backup & surge protector review @ Legit Reviews
- First peek at Wi-Fi 6: Asus RT-AX88U & Netgear RAX80 @ SmallNetBuilder
- ADATA SX8200 Pro 1 TB review @ TechPowerUp
- AMD Radeon RX 590 Crossfire and the state of multi-GPU technology @ TechSpot
- The Seagate Barracuda (500GB) SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- The evolution of wireless game controllers @ HackADay
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Cryptography failure leads to easy hacking for PlayStation Classic @ Ars Technica
- Christmas POV display makes viewer do the work @ HackADay (it's like Blur Busters in RL)
Science, technology, and space news
- Elon Musk promises big new Tesla Autopilot upgrade, but is it legal? @ Ars Technica
- Here's why China's launch to the far side of the Moon is a big deal @ Ars Technica
- Creepy Velox robot uses undulating fins to skate over solid ice @ New Atlas (this isn't creepy, it's awesome)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- World's largest cheese statue attempts to break Guinness World Records @ weau.com