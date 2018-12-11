National App Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Apps? We ain't got no apps! We don't need no apps! I don't have to show you any stinking apps!

PC hardware and computing

  1. AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 review @ PC Perspective
  2. Antec Torque review @ bit-tech
  3. Team Group T-Force Night Hawk RGB Legend DDR4 review @ Guru3D
  4. Walmart Great Wall power supply test @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Corsair SF600 (2018) 600W SFX power supply review @ HardOCP
  6. Team Group XCalibur RGB 16GB DDR4-3600 review @ Hexus
  7. MSI Optix MAG271CR gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
  8. APC UPS 600VA BE600M1 battery backup & surge protector review @ Legit Reviews
  9. First peek at Wi-Fi 6: Asus RT-AX88U & Netgear RAX80 @ SmallNetBuilder
  10. ADATA SX8200 Pro 1 TB review @ TechPowerUp
  11. AMD Radeon RX 590 Crossfire and the state of multi-GPU technology @ TechSpot
  12. The Seagate Barracuda (500GB) SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The evolution of wireless game controllers @ HackADay

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Cryptography failure leads to easy hacking for PlayStation Classic @ Ars Technica
  2. Christmas POV display makes viewer do the work @ HackADay (it's like Blur Busters in RL)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Elon Musk promises big new Tesla Autopilot upgrade, but is it legal? @ Ars Technica
  2. Here's why China's launch to the far side of the Moon is a big deal @ Ars Technica
  3. Creepy Velox robot uses undulating fins to skate over solid ice @ New Atlas (this isn't creepy, it's awesome)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. World's largest cheese statue attempts to break Guinness World Records @ weau.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
