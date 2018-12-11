Tuesday deals: a Corsair RM650x for $59.99 and much more

Greetings, fair gerbils. Roughly every three-to-six months, I go and get my back and shoulders put into place again. Life at a desk takes it toll, and being naturally tense doesn't help (factory defect, I'm sure). The sweet release of wound-up muscles and actually being able to enjoy the full range of my arms and neck's motion are as good a panacea for stress as any, and it's something I heartily recommend to anyone who regularly spends hours sitting down. But enough talk for now, you're here for the finest PC hardware deals around. Here are today's picks.

We don't usually lead our deals posts with power supplies, but we have a good one today. The Corsair RM650x is a member of what's one of the finer families of PSUs around. You get fully modular cabling, a nice-and-big 140-mm fan that'll only spin up if needed, stable power delivery, and a ten-year warranty. I've been running the 750-W version in my main rig for a while now and I couldn't be happier. Grab the RM650x for Newegg for $79.99 with the cart code EMCEREE34. You get a rebate card you can use to get $20 back, too.

Next up, a couple displays with unique tasks. The first one is the LG 27UD58P-B, a familiar sight in our deals posts. After all, it's a 3840x2160 IPS monitor with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and FreeSync support. The included stand offers height and tilt adjustments, and the price tag reads a mere $249.99 at Newegg if you apply the cart code EMCEREE65.

The second monitor on hand is the Acer ED273. This 27" curved monitor has a resolution of 1920x1080. You may be thinking that's on the low side, but the panel is a VA unit with a 144-Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. That particular combination makes thie ED273 a fantastic choice for straight-up gaming. The super-low price of just $199.99 at Newegg with the application of the cart code EMCEREE39 pretty much seals the deal.

Do you have a penchant for gaming on a plane? Join the mile-high frag club with this Dell G5 gaming laptop right here. This 15.6" machine has a 1920x1080 display that gets its pixel orders from a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4-GB graphic card. An Intel Core i7-8750H processor commands the entire operation, coupled with 8 GB of RAM. Storage duties are taken care of by a combo setup with a 128-GB solid-state drive and a 1-TB spinner. Take this laptop home for $999 from Walmart.

Peripherals are up next. The first one is the Razer Deathadder Elite mouse with a 16,000-DPI sensor and just the right amount of buttons. There's not a shiny surface in sight, and the rodent's shape is familiar and comfortable. At just $39.99 at Amazon, we think this mouse is quite the steal.

The final bit today is actually six bits—the number of speakers in the Logitech Z506 5.1 set. Simple as it may be, this 75-W RMS kit should be more than powerful enough for clear-sounding bedroom gaming . The handy control pod has a headphone jack, and the asking price is just $49.99 at Walmart.

