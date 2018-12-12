LG Gram 17 and 14" Gram 2-in-1 look to ease your load

LG wants to take a load off your shoulders—quite literally, in fact. The company just announced the latest iterations in its Gram lineup of light laptops. There are two models: one is a standard-form-factor laptop with a 17" display, while the other is a 2-in-1 convertible with a 14" screen. Don't let the apparent size of the larger model discourage you, though—LG says that model fits a 17" display in a 15.6"-class body. We'll start with that one.



LG Gram 17

The 17" monitor in the new LG Gram 17 has a resolution of 2560x1600, which works out to a handy 16:10 aspect ratio and 178 PPI. LG says the IPS panel's color gamut should cover 96% of the sRGB space. The machine measures 15" by 10.5" and is 0.7" thick (38.1 x 26.7 x 1.8 cm) and weighs in at a featherweight 2.95 lbs (1.34 kg), a particularly light amount for a laptop with a screen this big. The backlit keyboard sits above a glass-covered Precision Touchpad.

The machine's innards contain eighth-gen Intel Core CPUs, up to 16 GB of RAM (with one user-accessible slot), and either a 256 GB or a 512 GB solid-state drive. In another nod toward upgradeability, there's an empty M.2 slot ready to take in another drive. The port cluster includes a Thunderbolt 3 port and three more USB connectors. The requisite microSD card slot, headphone jack, and fingerprint reader are all present. Those gaming with headphones on will appreciate the included support for DTS:Headphone X surround sound virtualization.

We saved one of the best characteristics for last. LG says the 72-Wh battery in the Gram 17 should be good for 19.5 hours of usage. The laptop will be available clad in white or dark silver finishes.



LG Gram 2-in-1

The 14" LG Gram 2-in-1 is similar in most specs to its bigger brother but predictably includes a 360° hinge. The 14" display has a standard-issue resolution of 1920x1080, but this time around it has a slab of Gorilla Glass 5 sitting atop it.

The smaller machine's shell measures 12.8" by 8.3", and like its sibling, it's 0.7" thick (32.5 x 21.1 x 0.18 cm). Interestingly enough, the Gram 2-in-1 also has a 72-Wh battery which should let it run for 20 hours between charges. The 14" Gram doesn't have a Precision Touchpad or Thunderbolt 3 ports, but it apparently comes with an active stylus. The only available finish is dark silver. LG didn't mention price tags for these machines, but did say that it'll be showing them off during CES 2019. Stay tuned.



