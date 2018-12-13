Pick a Pathologist Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Who could choose?

PC hardware and computing

  1. PowerColor Radeon RX 590 Red Devil review @ bit-tech
  2. ASRock Z390 Taichi Ultimate review @ Guru3D
  3. G.Skill Trident Z Royal 16 GB DDR4-3200 review @ Hexus
  4. Nixeus Revel Fit review @ TechPowerUp
  5. The MSI B450 Tomahawk motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Infinity Blade swipes right out of existence @ Quarter To Three
  2. Epic to roll out free cross-platform online services for all through 2019 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. PlayStation Classic review: A disappointing dose of nostalgia @ Engadget
  4. NES and SNES Classic consoles won't be restocked after holidays, "once they sell out, they're gone" @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Improving depth of field with only 5 phones @ HackADay
  2. Electric drift trike needs water cooling @ HackADay
  3. 'Cryptocurrencies are like lottery tickets that might pay off in future' @ Slashdot
  4. Asus ROG Phone review: blistering performance, intelligent design @ HotHardware

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Did a perfect supernova storm wipe out the Megalodon? @ New Atlas
  2. InSight sends back first full self portrait @ New Atlas
  3. Russian cosmonauts spend nearly eight hours cutting into their spacecraft @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. 12 Days of Cheese starts at area grocery store: You won't believe the 11th day @ daytondailynews.com (cheesebait!)
