Pick a Pathologist Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- PowerColor Radeon RX 590 Red Devil review @ bit-tech
- ASRock Z390 Taichi Ultimate review @ Guru3D
- G.Skill Trident Z Royal 16 GB DDR4-3200 review @ Hexus
- Nixeus Revel Fit review @ TechPowerUp
- The MSI B450 Tomahawk motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Infinity Blade swipes right out of existence @ Quarter To Three
- Epic to roll out free cross-platform online services for all through 2019 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- PlayStation Classic review: A disappointing dose of nostalgia @ Engadget
- NES and SNES Classic consoles won't be restocked after holidays, "once they sell out, they're gone" @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Improving depth of field with only 5 phones @ HackADay
- Electric drift trike needs water cooling @ HackADay
- 'Cryptocurrencies are like lottery tickets that might pay off in future' @ Slashdot
- Asus ROG Phone review: blistering performance, intelligent design @ HotHardware
Science, technology, and space news
- Did a perfect supernova storm wipe out the Megalodon? @ New Atlas
- InSight sends back first full self portrait @ New Atlas
- Russian cosmonauts spend nearly eight hours cutting into their spacecraft @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- 12 Days of Cheese starts at area grocery store: You won't believe the 11th day @ daytondailynews.com (cheesebait!)