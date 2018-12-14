LG 32QK500-W melds a 32" display with FreeSync on the cheap

There's a proverbial rash of big-and-affordable monitors these days, and we can only be thankful for it. The latest player to join the field is the LG 32QK500-W. Let's take a good look at this 32" display.

The monitor's resolution is 2560x1440, and its pixels are spread across an IPS panel with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 300 cd/m² average brightness. LG says the display's color gamut ought to cover 72% of the NTSC space, or roughly around 100% of sRGB. The product page remarks that the display can reproduce 10.7 billion colors, leading one to think it uses either a 10-bit or an 8-bit + AFRC panel.

So far so good, but the 32QK500-W also has a 75-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. LG doesn't spell out the FreeSync range, but the above-average refresh rate could mean that figure goes higher than the commonly found 48-to-60 Hz. The sleek included stand includes tilt functionality, and there's also screen-splitting capability working in tandem with the generous selection of two DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs.

While one could be forgiven for thinking "so what" when reading the specs list, Japanese website PC Watch points out that the LG 32QK500-W is expected to cost ¥34,800, or around $307. That price makes it an enticing bargain for a solid gaming or multimedia monitor. Thanks to Anandtech for the tip.