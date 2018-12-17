Lenovo ThinkPad L390 and L390 Yoga take a sip from Whiskey Lake

The mention of the ThinkPad name tends to bring to mind sturdy laptops with great keyboards and an eye towards practicality over style. Lenovo's just used the upgrade wand on the its affordable L-series ThinkPads, and the results are the L390 and L390 Yoga portables. The machines reportedly come with Whiskey Lake CPU options on their higher-end configurations.



Source: HotHardware

The two machines bear a striking resemblance in the majority of specifications. Given its credentials as a two-in-one convertible, the Yoga variant has a world-facing camera, a 360° hinge, a touch screen, and an active stylus. Said stylus can be stowed away directly in the machine's chassis, too. The displays for both models are 1920x1080 units.

The product pages for the L390 and L390 Yoga don't seem to be working yet, but according to HotHardware, the higher-end takes of either machine have Whiskey Lake CPU options. We figure the base configurations are nowhere near as fancy, though. No matter which chip goes in the box, it can be paired with up to 32 GB of RAM across two DIMMs and NVMe SSDs in capacities up to 512 GB.



Source: HotHardware

According to the website, the port cluster includes two USB Type-C and two Type-A ports, an HDMI output, and an Ethernet connector. There's no mention of Thunderbolt connectivity, though. Likewise, there aren't apparently any discrete graphics options. The regular L390 should weight in at 3.2 lb (1.45 kg), while its Yoga cousin ought to tip the scales at 3.44 lb (1.56 kg).

Lenovo says the ThinkPad L390s are meant for "price-sensitive" business customers, and the dollar amounts seem to corroborate that assertion. The ThinkPad L390 starts at $659, while the ThinkPad L390 Yoga will ring in at $889 and up.