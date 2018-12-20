Thursday deals: a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB for $200 and more

Howdy, folks. We're coming into the home stretch before Christmas, and around here supermarkets are stuffed to the gills with salted cod. We have at least a couple thousand ways to cook the darn fish, but thankfully about 90% of them are quite tasty. Oddly enough, for Christmas specifically, boring and plain boiled cod and potatoes is the typical dish. That makes about as much sense as nipples on a chicken, but it's difficult to argue with tradition. Anyway, here's today's selection of deals.

The smoking-hot deal today is the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. This is as fine a mid-range pixel-pusher as they come, and it's fitted with a beefy heatsink with two generously sized fans atop. The nominal boost clock is 1708 MHz, and it's likely to go further in practice thanks to Pascal's smarts. You can grab this card today for a mere $199.99 at Newegg. Hurry up, we doubt the deal will last long.

Despite leading with a graphics card, today it's really monitor day. We'll start with the largest one. The LG 34UB88-P is a 34" wide-screen display using an IPS panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. The maximum refresh rate is 75 Hz and there's FreeSync support on tap. Its bezels are rather thin on three sides, and the input selection includes Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports, along with a USB hub. The included stand has height and tilt adjustments, and the price is just $399.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCERRP43.

The display above is enticing, but oftentimes you might have a need for speed like that of the Acer ED242QR. This 24" display has a resolution of 1920x1080, which is as bog-standard as they come. However, the panel is a VA unit and has a 144-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support, making this a dang fine gaming display for Radeon owners. The asking price is a silly low $159.99 at the 'egg, so long as you input the cart code EMCEREY26.

If you want more pixels instead of faster ones, the LG 32UD59-B is the ticket. This 32" slab has a pixel count of 3840x2160 and a color gamut that should cover 95% of the DCI-P3 space, making this display just fine for color-critical work like photography or video. The refresh rate is the standard-issue 60 Hz, but there's FreeSync support on tap. You also get split-screen capabilities and a height-adjustable stand. $329.99 is the dollar amount you'll need to exchange for this display at Newegg, along with the cart code EMCERRP73.

We bet that more than a few gerbils lust over a particular brand's metal PC enclosures. Of course, we're talking about Lian-Li, and its PC-O11AIR case is as fine an example as they come. This ATX mid-tower can fit triple 360-mm radiators and comes with a USB Type-C port on the front and a tempered-glass side panel. Inside, there's enough room for your build, two small dogs, three parrots, and a gerbil cage. The case's looks clearly state "serious business," but the price tag currently reads only $109.99 at Newegg.

The final bit of kit today is the Apple 32-GB iPad with Wi-Fi connectivity. Although it's the base model in the lineup, it's also the latest-generation machine, and the price is dang cheap at $229 at Walmart. I'd hurry up if was you.

