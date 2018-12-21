AMD Athlon 220GE and 240GE break cover and aim for budget boxes

The TR staff and crowd in general tend to love high-performance, high-priced gear with all the cowbell and a few whistles. Not every build needs pricey equipment, though, whether due to budgetary constraints or simply because its duties are modest in nature. For this situation, AMD's recently-announced Athlon 220GE and 240GE processors could fit the bill just fine.

If those names sound familiar, that's because of the Athlon 200GE, introduced this past September. Much like that chip, the 220GE and 240GE are dual-core, four-thread affairs based on the Zen architecture and fitted with 4 MB of L3 cache. They include the same 3-CU RX Vega IGP, and their multipliers are likewise locked. Their only difference, then, is the clock speed (there's no Precision Boost here). We've collected the main characteristics in the table below.

Cores Threads Clock speed Price Athlon 240GE 2 4 3.5 GHz $75 Athlon 220GE 2 4 3.4 GHz $65 Athlon 200GE 2 4 3.2 GHz $55

AMD is pricing the Athlon processors in $10 increments. The existing Athlon 200GE should ring in at $55, the 220GE will set buyers back $65, and the 240GE has a $75 price tag. A quick Newegg search puts the dual-core, four-thread Pentium G4560 at a comparative $83, but almost every other contemporary Celeron or Pentium chip is currently priced much higher than we reckon they should. That means the incoming AMD chips should be pretty competitive in the budget arena, and that's good news for cash-strapped builders everywhere.