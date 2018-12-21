LG HU85L projector needs but two inches to cast a 90" picture

Good news, fans of home cinema projection: LG announced the imaginatively named HU85L, the second in its CineBeam Laser 4K family of ultra-short-throw projectors.

The company claims that the HU85L just needs 2" of clearance from a wall to be able to slap a 90"-diagonal image on it. Increasing the distance to a still-short 7" nets a picture 120" across. The outgoing HU80K was able to throw an image 150" across if mounted to a ceiling, so it's likely that the newcomer can perform that feat equally well.

The projector's resolution is 3840x2160, and LG says the bulb should be capable of putting out 2500 lumens. LG says the HU85L has a "wide color gamut" but doesn't mention many more tech specs. If the older model is any indication, though, there could be HDR10 support on tap and a contrast ratio as high as 150,000:1.



Fancy, magically tidy and wire-free living room available separately

USB, Ethernet, and HDMI connectivity round out the port selection, and there's 12-point keystone adjustment for getting a perfect fit to your living room wall. Additionally, the HU85L has an almost-intelligent voice assistant that should be able to understand simple commands like shutting down the projector after a movie's done.

LG isn't talking pricing just yet (it likely will at CES 2019), but the previous-generation HU80KA currently rings in at close to $2500. Our guess is that the newcomer is likely to carry a larger price tag.