Christmas Eve deals: a GeForce GTX 1070 for $305 and more

Hi there, folks. I bet you can smell the eggnog already. But local homes usually have a slightly different odor to them this day. You see, Portugal's obsession with cod has a rather unique twist. We eat cod for Christmas Eve dinner, which isn't unexpected. Yet out of all the thousands of tasty manners in which to cook the dang fish, tradition dictates that today it should just be boiled with potatoes and cabbages. If you're thinking "seriously?!", your thoughts mirror mine. The things we do for our loved ones. Anyway, here's today's selection of deals. Get yourself or one of your loved ones a nice gift.

'Tis the season for potent pixel pushers, and today we have the Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual. This sleek-looking card has a dual-fan setup and a 1797-MHz nominal boost clock in its OC mode. The asking price is just $304.99 at Newegg, and you get coupons for Monster Hunter: World and some Fortnite swag.

Contemporary desktop builds can make great use of speedy RAM, like the Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 16-GB kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs. There's nothing particularly special about this set, but we're more than fine with that since they're selling for just $99.99 at Newegg.

Those blessed with a powerful Nvidia graphics card (like the GTX 1070 above, hint hint) can perhaps partake in speedy wide-screen gaming, courtesy of the Acer Predator X34 display. This 34" monitor has a resolution of 3440x1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The real deal here is the support for G-Sync adaptive refresh rate tech, making for smooth visuals with compatible cards. The included stand has height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and there's a USB hub and a pair of 7W speakers for good measure. You can grab this generous slab o' pixels for $699.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCERRE35.

There are terrible crimes, and then there's using a no-name cheap power supply in your system. For that ailment, check out the Seasonic Focus 750-W PSU. This unit has a semi-modular cable design, an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, and semi-passive cooling with a 140-mm fan. Take this power supply home for $67.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCERRE29, and use the included rebate card to get another $20 back.

The Christmas holidays probably got you moving around to visit family, but you don't want to leave your gaming behind, do you? You can probably use something like the Asus ROG Strix laptop (GL503GE-ES52). Inside its chassis, you'll find a Core i5-8300H processor sitting next to 8 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. Storage duties are handled by a combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. The display in this machine is particularly nice: a 1920x1080 jobbie with a 120-Hz refresh rate and a wide color gamut covering 130% of the sRGB space. Walmart will hand you this machine for just $779.

The final item today is another mobile computing device. The Dell Inspiron 5570 laptop we have packs a mighty Core i7-8550U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a spacious 512-GB solid-state drive. Besides the USB ports, the connector selection includes gigabit Ethernet and an HDMI output. The price is set at just $849 at Newegg.

