Merry Christmas from The Tech Report staff!

Whoosh. That's the sound of 2018 going out the door. This year saw the introduction of AMD's second-gen Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, as well as Nvidia's RTX graphics cards. Intel brought out its ninth-generation Core CPUs to the party, too.

The cryptocurrency-mining crisis died a much-deserved death, bringing graphics card down from the stratosphere, all while memory and SSD prices descended to sane levels. Nice monitors, particularly gaming-oriented ones, are as cheap as ever. All things considered, even though the days of performance doubling and tripling with new hardware releases are long gone, it's a great time to be a PC enthusiast.

You can currently get a ton of processor horsepower for a few hundred bucks. Coupled with low prices for the rest of the components, that means machines for gaming or work (or both, even) are pretty darn affordable. According to our collective eyeballs, PCs are quite among gamers young and old alike, and we're happy to see their return after a few years of declining relevance. We can only hope this trend continues and grows.

For our part, the TR staff thanks you for your continued support and patronage. Your engagement has kept the site going for a good long while, and we hope it continues on. Our new managing editor Seth Colaner just got in and he's getting the hang of things (read: readying the whip). Jeff Kampman is no longer in the office but he says hi, too. Our shortbread baker Colton Westrate is probably taking care of a busy household as we speak, all while Adam Eiberger is gearing up for CES season business. Have a merry Christmas, enjoy your time with your loved ones, and drive safely. We'll be back Wednesday. Cheers!