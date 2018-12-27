No Interruptions Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. AMD Athlon 200GE review @ Guru3D
  2. Intel i7-9700K Review vs. 8700K, 9900K, 2700, and more @ Gamers Nexus
  3. MSI Sea Hawk RTX 2080 overclocking @ HardOCP
  4. be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4 review @ Hexus
  5. Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 2070 Xtreme review @ HotHardware
  6. Gigabyte MZ01-CE0 AMD EPYC workstation motherboard review @ KitGuru
  7. Fnatic Gear Flick 2 review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Gemini Lake SFF PC showdown: Intel's June Canyon (NUC7PJYH) and ECS's LIVA Z2 reviewed @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Fortnite was 2018's most important social network @ Slashdot
  2. Essay required to unban Fallout 76 cheaters? @ Blue's News
  3. How much Activision does it take to change a Blizzard? @ Quarter To Three
  4. Is the world shifting to "ambient computing?" @ Slashdot (I begrudgingly accept this phrase)
  5. Douglas Adams was right: "genuine people personalities" are coming to our gadgets @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. A safe, ducted drone with no visible blades @ HackADay
  2. "Blockchain developer" is the fastest-growing US job @ Slashdot (when you start from zero...)
  3. Review: The June oven made me want a camera in every cooking device @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. InSight lander deposits its main sensor on the surface of Mars @ New Atlas
  2. Rare species of Dracula ant snaps up record for world's fastest animal movement @ New Atlas (time to plug AntsCanada again, well worth checking out)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. A very thorough explanation of why blue cheese is the worst @ delish.com
  2. Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire review @ bit-tech
  3. EK-Velocity RGB - Nickel + Plexi CPU water block review @ Legit Reviews
