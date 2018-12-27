No Interruptions Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- AMD Athlon 200GE review @ Guru3D
- Intel i7-9700K Review vs. 8700K, 9900K, 2700, and more @ Gamers Nexus
- MSI Sea Hawk RTX 2080 overclocking @ HardOCP
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4 review @ Hexus
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 2070 Xtreme review @ HotHardware
- Gigabyte MZ01-CE0 AMD EPYC workstation motherboard review @ KitGuru
- Fnatic Gear Flick 2 review @ TechPowerUp
- Gemini Lake SFF PC showdown: Intel's June Canyon (NUC7PJYH) and ECS's LIVA Z2 reviewed @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Fortnite was 2018's most important social network @ Slashdot
- Essay required to unban Fallout 76 cheaters? @ Blue's News
- How much Activision does it take to change a Blizzard? @ Quarter To Three
- Is the world shifting to "ambient computing?" @ Slashdot (I begrudgingly accept this phrase)
- Douglas Adams was right: "genuine people personalities" are coming to our gadgets @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- A safe, ducted drone with no visible blades @ HackADay
- "Blockchain developer" is the fastest-growing US job @ Slashdot (when you start from zero...)
- Review: The June oven made me want a camera in every cooking device @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- InSight lander deposits its main sensor on the surface of Mars @ New Atlas
- Rare species of Dracula ant snaps up record for world's fastest animal movement @ New Atlas (time to plug AntsCanada again, well worth checking out)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- A very thorough explanation of why blue cheese is the worst @ delish.com
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire review @ bit-tech
- EK-Velocity RGB - Nickel + Plexi CPU water block review @ Legit Reviews