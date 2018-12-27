Rounding up Nvidia GeForce RTX rumors

Gerbils, it's time to strap on your muck waders and sit down with the whole can of Morton's, because we're about to wade into the rumor mire. The color: Nvidia green. The company released its latest generation of graphics cards with the high-end RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti models back in September, followed by the lower priced RTX 2070 cards. Presumably, Nvidia will follow will RTX 2060 and RTX 2050 variants; nothing has been confirmed or released yet, but predictably, there are rumors and leaks aplenty.



Image: EEC

A Gigabyte filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission indicates no less than 39 GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards are on the way. The filing, first spotted by Twitter user @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, lists RTX 2060 cards in various configurations with 3 GB, 4 GB, and 6 GB of GDDR5 or GDDR6 memory. It's possible that not every card listed in the filing will find its way to market, of course.

The GeForce RTX 2060 was the subject of a number of leaks earlier in the month. One of the folks responsible for those tidbits, TUM_APISAK, also spotted an OpenCL result in the Geekbench database for an Nvidia graphics card that conspicuously comes up as "Graphics Device." Despite having only 14 compute units—896 shader ALUs, or "CUDA cores"—the mystery chip put up an OpenCL score of 114206. That apparently puts it well ahead of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, its closest extant relative, in that benchmark.

There are a lot of things that could be going on there to be sure. Falsified or "cheated" results are the most obvious answer, but all signs point to these numbers being legitimate. The unnamed card's performance lines up neatly with the recently leaked RTX 2060 Geekbench result (which TUM_APISAK helpfully displays immediately alongside) when you take into account the difference in compute resources.



Image: Cjscope

There's nothing specifically indicating that the card is a desktop part, though, which segues nicely into our next bit of maybe-news. The last time we told you about these RTX rumors, we noted that the aforementioned TUM_APISAK had spotted results for a number of mobile GeForce RTX GPUs. Now, Taiwanese laptop maker Cjscope has gone and done us the favor of spilling the specs on the full-fat mobile RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and RTX 2080 cards. This data comes from the product page of the company's range-topping HX-970 GX laptop. Said page has now been pulled from the Cjscope site, but the link above goes to Google's cache of the site. (Thanks to WCCFTech for the link.)

You can pore over the parts if you like, but here's the short version: Just as with the Pascal-powered mobile GeForces, the mobile GeForce RTX family seems to be nearly identical to its desktop counterparts. The sole exception is the GeForce RTX 2060, which appears to be slightly cut down compared to what we know about its AIB cousin—only 1536 shaders versus the rumored 1920 of the desktop model. That card isn't even released yet, though, so it's difficult to really draw any conclusions.

It's worth noting that the HX-970 GX is a laptop-in-name-only that uses socketed Intel CPUs and likely has a battery life measured in minutes, not hours. Thus, these versions of the mobile RTX cards will probably be found exclusively in similarly endowed gaming laptops. More conventional portables will no doubt end up using the Max-Q versions of these chips that we discussed previously. Thanks to VideoCardz and TUM_APISAK for the tips.