Thursday deals: a Dell G3 laptop with a GTX 1060 6 GB for $720 and more

Howdy folks! So, how are we today, after all the Christmas festivities and subsequent gorging of food? Can you still fit through the door? Yeah, didn't think so. Looks like you'll have to be stuck playing games at your desk, and perhaps shop some sweet PC hardware. E-tailers are running some nice discounts after the rush to Christmas, and we'll gladly take them. Here are today's picks.

We usually kick off deals posts with system components, but today there's a fantastic deal on a Dell G3 laptop. The variant on hand today is a doozy. You get a potent concoction of a Core i7-8750H processor, 8 GB of RAM (in a dual-channel setup, a rarity in laptops), and a bona fide GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. For storage purposes, there's a combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive, and the display is an IPS unit with a resolution of 1920x1080. The price is (drumroll) a stupid-low $719.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE20.

And now, back to our regular scheduled programming. The Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming is a dang fine home for a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 CPU. It's got metal-reinforced PCIE slots, generously sized heatsinks, two M.2 slots, and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C and Type-A ports. Additionally, there's Intel-powered gigabit Ethernet and a Realtek ALC1220-VB audio codec. The asking price for this mobo is $119.99 at Newegg.

Next up is the XFX Radeon RX 580 8 GB GTS Black Edition. This card has a long name and a dual-fan cooler, as well as a 1405-MHz boost clock in its OC+ mode. It's priced at only $189.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCERRV34, and you get an AMD voucher for two games. You'll have to decide which is your least favorite game between Far Cry 5, Resident Evil 5, and Devil May Cry 5.

If your usage pattern is in any way similar to mine, you can probably make use of the massive I/O throughput of a nice NVMe drive like the Samsung 970 Pro 512 GB. This super-speedy SSD has few equals in the consumer space, thanks to its 3500 MB/s sequential read and 2300 MB/s write speeds. Random I/O is a doubletake-inducing 500 K read IOPS and 300 K write IOPS, too. Grab the 512-GB 970 Pro for $151.96 from Rakuten, and be sure to input the checkout code SAVE20.

The Dell laptop we posted above is fine and dandy, but you may be looking for a machine with a fast display, a little more oomph, and a massive battery. Enter the Gigabyte Aero 15W (v8-BK4). The star of the show is the 1920x1080 display with a 144-Hz refresh rate powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB card. The brains of the operation is the Core i7-8750H processor helped by 16 GB of RAM and a 512-GB SSD. The keyboard has RGB LED backlighting, and there's a Thunderbolt 3 connector on hand. The 94-Wh battery should be good for 10 hours of usage, and the price is currently set at $1549 at Newegg with the cart code EMCERRW28.

The final item today is a simple one: a latest-gen Apple iPad with Wi-Fi connectivity and 32 GB of storage. The color is space gray, and the price is just $234.80 at Rakuten, once again with the checkout code SAVE20. That's one heck of a deal.

