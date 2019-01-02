Wednesday deals: a 32", 165-Hz FreeSync display for $330 and more

Howdy, folks. The Christmas and New Year festivities are over, and we'd guess that every gerbil is hung over from gorging on far too much food. I know that I've put on at least a few pounds, and now I need to converse with the treadmill and have lots of arguments (that I'll invariably lose) with the boxing bag. For the time being, though, I'm sitting happy, looking at PC hardware deals. Here are today's picks.

We're kicking off today's proceedings with humongous displays. The first one is the Pixio PX329. This display's simple name belies its unique set of capabilities. It's got a 32" VA panel with a resolution of 2560x1440. That's on the low-PPI side, sure, but the maximum refresh rate is a whopping 165 Hz, and there's FreeSync support. All things considered, this is a near-perfect gaming display. The input selection has two DisplayPort connectors and two HDMI inputs. Take this expanse of pixels home for just $329.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCTUTV23.

The second screen is the Acer ED347CKR. This unit also uses a VA panel, but this time around it's curved and is 34" across its diagonal. The resolution is 3440x1440, and the maximum refresh rate is 100 Hz, which is a nice figure for a display this big. There's FreeSync support, too, with a nice range of 30-100 Hz. The included stand offers swivel and height adjustments, and the price is just $399.99 at Newegg if you input the cart code EMCERRX28.

We've talked about the FreeSync displays, now we're going to look at a card to drive them. The XFX Radeon RX 580 8 GB GTS Black is a simple card, but it's got what it needs: a beefy dual-fan cooler with an attached backplate and a 1405-MHz boost clock in its OC mode. Newegg will hand you one of these in exchange for $189.99.

Next up is a potent portable PC. The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-51G-87PK) is a 15.6" laptop powered by a Core i7-8550U processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. Storage duties are handled by a combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. The hard drive and DIMMs are easily accessible for upgrades, and the asking price is but $599.99 at Newegg.

The final item today is the Azio MK Hue keyboard. This full-sized clacker has an aluminum backplate and tactile, non-clicky Outemu Brown switches. There's white LED backlighting, macro support, and full N-key rollover. You'll only need $38.99 to take this home from Newegg Flash. You can hardly go wrong with a nice mechanical keyboard for under $40, can you?

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: Not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.