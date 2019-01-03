National Drinking Straw Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Wooting One analog keyboard review @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming review @ bit-tech
- Intel i7-7700K Revisit: benchmark vs. 9700K, 2700, 9900K, & more @ Gamers Nexus
- Seasonic FOCUS SGX-450 450W SFX-L PSU review @ HardOCP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review @ Hexus
- Crucial P1 1000GB NVMe SSD review @ KitGuru
- Team Group MP32 PCIe SSD 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Mickey Mouse will be public domain soon—here’s what that means @ Ars Technica
- DMCA notice freezes Star Control Origins in carbonite @ Blue's News
- Oregon unconstitutionally fined a man $500 for saying 'I am an engineer,' federal judge rules @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- High-speed camera plus lawnmower equals destructive fun @ HackADay
- Designing tiny motors right into the robot’s circuit board @ HackADay
- Raspberry Pi raccoon-proof cat feeder @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Hybrid rice engineered with CRISPR can clone its seeds @ Slashdot
- Science says your cat’s tongue is ideally suited for grooming fur @ Ars Technica
- New Horizons has a successful flyby of the Kuiper Belt’s bowling pin @ Ars Technica
- Blast offs and bubbly: the year in space, 2018 @ New Atlas (a good summary, but they missed TESS, just like my nephew and I did when we flew down to see it in April and the launch was scrubbed just before we were about to leave for the viewing platform)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Startup turns cheese waste into vodka-like Wheyward Spirit @ forbes.com (whey cool!)