Friday deals: a 960-GB SSD for $103 and much more

Greetings. Brrr, it's chilly today. Yes, I know, I get really mild weather compared to other world regions, but I'm still entitled to moan about 0° C weather (that's 32° F for you 'muricans). The country's prone to some flooding during the spring season, though, and that has me particularly worried because, well, it's not been raining much. Last time that happened a few years ago, it rained for almost 5 months straight. That was not a fun time. Anyway, enough weather talk. Let's hit the deals.

The leading deal today is a familiar face: the Adata SU650 960-GB solid-state drive. This SATA drive offers 520 MB/s sequential read and 450 MB/s write speeds. Random I/O numbers clock in at 40K IOPS for reads and 75K IOPS for writes. Those speed figures are reasonably modest, but that's fine in our book since this drive's price is just $102.99 at Newegg. Folks, that's under 11 cents a gigabyte.

Who doesn't like a big pack of speedy RAM? Right, I figured there would be no takers. Check out the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32-GB kit with two DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. This set is capacious, fast, and will only set you back $199.99 at Newegg.

Next up, a couple displays of different flavors. We're going with "sharp" first. The LG 27MU88-W is a 27" IPS display with a resolution of 3840x2160. LG says the panel's color gamut can cover 99% of the sRGB space, and that the average brightness should hit 350 cd/m². You get USB Type-C connectivity along with the usual input options, and the included stand offers height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments. Just $434.99 is the the amount you'll need to get this display from Newegg.

The second pixel slab on the table is the Dell U3415W. This 21:9 ultra-wide monitor measures 34" across its diagonal. The curved panel has a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 5-ms response time in its speediest mode. The AH-IPS panel should cover 99% of the sRGB color space, and the port selection includes DisplayPort daisy-chaining. The rather-pretty stand has height, swivel, and tilt adjustments. You can trade in $519.99 at Newegg and get one of these monitors back if you use the cart code EMCTUTY36.

Nobody should be forced to work or play games on a no-name $10 mouse. Proper rodents are in everyone's reach these days, as is the case of the Corsair Glaive. This mouse should adjust to most hands easily as it has interchangeable side grips. There's the usual complement of five buttons along with the requisite RGB LED lighting. This mouse used to cost a pretty penny, but you can pick it up today from Amazon in an "aluminum" finish for just $45.99.

The final bit of kit in today's deals is simple but effective one. We're talking about the Western Digital EasyStore 8-TB external hard drive. It's includes backup software and goes for only $129.99 at Best Buy. That works out to just $16.25 a terabyte.

