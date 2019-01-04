Samsung's new monitors bring space-saving and gaming performance

Samsung announced three new displays ahead of CES that are designed for workspace efficiency, gaming performance, and content creation, respectively. All three monitors will be on display at the show, though they don't yet have release dates or price information.

Perhaps the most interesting of the three is Samsung's new Space Monitor. What makes this display unique starts right down at the base. Rather than sitting atop the desk, the Space Monitor clamps onto the back of the work surface and raises up into a flat position, which can then be lowered down when it's time to use the screen. The monitor can be tilted and extended from the wall, although it doesn't seem like it can swivel from the images Samsung has shown so far. When raised, the rear of the monitor has enough space for that arm to hide on the back of the screen, allowing it to lie that much flatter.

The screen itself comes in 27-inch model has a QHD (2560x1440) resolution, but the 32-inch version boasts 4K UHD (3840x2160). Samsung's initial press release doesn't get into the hard specs of this thing, but it does mention that "power and HDMI cords" are run through the monitor arm for a cleaner look, suggesting that it doesn't have DisplayPorts. No details about color fidelity or response time are available either, which leads us to believe that this screen is meant for office use, rather than as a gaming or content creation display.

For gaming, Samsung has the 49-inch CRG9 Super Ultra-Wide Screen. It features a 32:9 aspect ratio across a 5120x1440 display space with an 1800R curvature. It features a host of features that should be enough to please most gamers. The monitor offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 4ms, and it incorporates AMD's FreeSync 2 tech. The screen can reach a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is HDR10-compliant.

On the back of the display, you'll find two DisplayPorts, one HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port, and a headphone jack. The display offers picture-by-picture functionality to allow for two sources to use the screen at once. Between the FreeSync 2 capabilities, 1440p resolution, and PBP option, the CRG9 seems primed to have an Xbox One X plugged in alongside a gaming PC.

Last on the list is the UR59C, which Samsung is calling the "world's first 32-inch curved 4K UHD designed for content creators." It offers a 2500:1 contrast ratio and full 3840x2160 resolution, and, based on Samsung's boast of one billion colors, it sounds like this is a 10-bit display. The curvature on this is just 1500R. The UR59C also has an ultra-slim design at just 6.7mm deep. We don't yet know what input options the monitor will feature. Samsung is going for a fashion-focused look with this thing, as it features a "Dark Blue Gray" design and a fabric-textured backing. Neither the CRG9 nor the UR59C seem to have any position-adjustment options.

As we mentioned, Samsung isn't talking about release dates or pricing with these, but we're looking forward to getting some hard specs and a look at that price tag once word is available.