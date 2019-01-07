Nvidia RTX lands on gaming laptops

Turing goes mobile

Nvidia rolled out its midrange RTX 2060 Turing-based graphics cards, fleshing out its desktop card family tree, and the company is also turning its attention to the gaming laptop sector. By the end of the month, you’ll have more than 40 RTX-equipped laptop models to choose from in more than 100 configuration combinations.

They’ll include a full complement of RTX 2080, RTX 2070, and RTX 2060 GPUs, and they’ll include the key Turing technologies, so you can expect real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling. These mobile versions also support WhisperMode, which reduces the cooling system’s sound levels by intelligently pacing the frame rate of your game to maximize power efficiency while your laptop is plugged in. It also includes Nvidia Battery Boost, which helps extend battery life while gaming on the go.

Nvidia is also promoting the Turing-equipped laptops for content creators. Nvidia said that RTX graphics cards could process 6K RAW video in real time, which means you can use an RTX-equipped laptop to get serious work done.

The mobile versions of Nvidia’s RTX GPUs aren’t quite as powerful as their desktop counterparts. They’re configured with lower base clock and boost clock ratings, but they do have the same amount of memory, and the same memory bandwidth.

GeForce RTX 2080 GeForce RTX 2070 GeForce RTX 2060 CUDA Cores 2944 2304 1920 RTX-OPS 37-53 T 31-38 T 26 T Giga Rays/s 5 to 7 4 to 5 3.5 Boost Clock (MHz) 1095-1590 1185-1440 1200 Base Clock (MHz) 735-1380 885-1215 960 Power Requirements 80-150+ W 80-115 W 80-90 W Memory Speed Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s

Of those 40+ new laptops, 17 will be Max-Q designs. Nvidia’s Max-Q program enables thin and light laptop designs that carry powerful graphics cards inside by targeting “peak efficiency” of the GPU. It first launched last summer at Computex 2017 with a raft of sleek-looking machines, but there were only a handful, so the presence of so many options this time around bodes well for gamers hungry for a powerful (but not thick) machine.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX laptop GPUs will be available starting January 29 from a wide variety of OEMs. Brands such as Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung will have laptop configurations available, as will system builders such as Origin PC, CyberPower PC, and Maingear.

Nvidia didn’t announce pricing for the RTX-equipped laptops, as each OEM will offer different configurations and price points. Though, the company revealed that for a limited time, all GeForce RTX 2080-powered laptops would include a license key for Battlefield V and Anthem. Laptops with GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2060 GPUs include a license for one of those titles, at your discretion.