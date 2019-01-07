Razer’s CES display concepts include 240 Hz or 4K OLED touch, and the Razer Raptor 27

It was perhaps inevitable that Razer would add yet another gaming-focused peripheral to its ever-growing lineup, so it’s not all that surprising to see the Razer Raptor 27, the company’s first desktop monitor, emerge. But the monitor alone is not the whole story regarding Razer and its focus on display tech at CES 2019.

Buried in a lengthy press release about Razer’s new Blade 15 laptop models (can I get an “RTX Max-Q” shout from the back?) is a tidbit about two laptop displays. They’re being prototyped on Blade 15 laptops. One is a 15.6” FHD display that rocks a shocking 240-Hz refresh rate. The other’s size is unspecified, although we assume it’s 15.6”, and it’s 4K, OLED, and touch-enabled. Razer said in its materials that these displays are “being evaluated for the Razer Blade 15 in the future.”

The Razer Raptor 27 desktop monitor is technically just a concept at this point as well, but unlike Razer’s other annual “concepts” that are mostly just fun vaporware, this one is scheduled to hit the market later this year. For now, Razer is calling it an “early design phase model.”

This FreeSync monitor is 27 inches (obviously, what with the name and all) with slim 2.3 bezels and a WQHD (2560 x 1440p) resolution. The IPS display promises a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a 7-ms “typical” response rate with down to a 1ms Motion Blur reduction. Contrast ratio is at 1000:1, with 420 nits of brightness. It promises HDR and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut.

If you were playing a game of “where will they put the RGB” roulette, the base is where it’s at. It emits a rainbow glow under the stand, and you can configure it and/or sync the lighting with other Razer gear via Synapse 3 software.

Another feature that’s sort of the opposite of flashy RGB is the cable management design. The wide, flat base has CNC-milled channels down its back to help hide the cables. Curiously, these channels are perfect for the five cables that are included with the display (or might be, if this ever becomes an actual product). Razer calls these “five unique Razer green performance cables.” As it turns out, that’s just a fancy way of describing the one HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C, and two USB 3.0 Type-A cables that match the ports on the Razer 27.

The USB Type-C port support both Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, making it eminently flexible, and the two other USB are listed as passthroughs. The stand also tilts backwards up to 90 degrees so you can more easily access the ports.

There’s no word on when or whether we’ll see the 240 Hz or 4K OLED touch displays, but the Razer 27 is coming. When it does, it will cost $699.99 MSRP.