GeForce RTX 2060 review roundup: she's worth it

As you are no doubt already aware if you are reading this, Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 2060 last night at its pre-CES show. The review embargo lifted this morning and a bunch of sites that got Founder's Edition cards early have published their reviews. We don't have one of our own, but we're curious enthusiasts and we've collected our impressions from the reviews we've read for you.

The GeForce RTX 2060 is based on the same TU106 processor as the RTX 2070. Nvidia has selectively disabled one-sixth of the chip and a quarter of its memory interface to produce the new model, and those cuts don't seem to result in as big of a performance drop as you might expect. Our friends across the pond at Hexus say the card is "thoroughly decent" and describe it as being arguably the best value-for-money offering right now.

That remark's not unusual for a GeForce card in the "x60" segment, but the price certainly is. The Guru of 3D notes that the RTX 2060's $349 list price is up 75% from the GTX 960's $199 debut price just two generations ago. Along similar lines, Tom's Hardware notes that the card really shouldn't be called the RTX 2060, and that its pricing and power draw would go over more smoothly if it was labeled "RTX 2060 Ti" or a similar name.

However, Tom's also states that the card's price is justified by its performance. In most games, the RTX 2060 seems to be neck-and-neck with the extant GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. That puts it slightly ahead of the GTX 1070 and Radeon RX Vega 56, and slightly behind the GeForce GTX 1080 and RX Vega 64. Not far behind, though. AnandTech notes that the RTX 2060 offers "95% of a Vega 64's performance," and that last night's announcement of incoming Adaptive Sync support for GeForce cards makes it difficult to recommend Radeons over the new card.

Kitguru remarks that the card is a "real RTX card, not a GTX" as was rumored. That site says the card is "Worth Buying" owing to its competitive price-to-performance ratio and forward-looking features. Kitguru and Tom's both note that the card maintains an average frame rate over 60 while playing Battlefield V in 1920x1080 with the DXR option set to Ultra. On the other hand, many reviewers including The Guru of 3D were somewhat dismissive of DLSS and RTX, given that you can count the games that support these features on one hand.

Cowcotland went ahead and crowned the card "the new queen of 1080p," and that site joins the chorus in stating that the RTX 2060 also offers solid performance at 2560x1440. AnandTech remarks that the 6 GB of memory on the card could be limiting when playing in very high resolutions, and even credits some performance oddities in Wolfenstein II to the card's modest amount of memory.

HotHardware gave the GeForce RTX 2060 Founder's Edition an Editor's Choice award, and said that "if you're in the market for a new GPU and have $350 to spend, [it's] currently the card to get." While other sites generally weren't as enthusiastic, the buzz is cautiously positive. Even Gamer's Nexus gave the card a "soft recommendation," noting that despite having a comparatively high price and power draw versus the outgoing models, the RTX 2060 is still 50% faster than a GTX 1060 and offers a 170% boost for those hanging onto GTX 960 cards.

Here are some quick links to the reviews we read:

If you've read the reviews yourself and have a unique take on the results, let us know in the comments below.